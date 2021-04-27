Outlaws and legends such as PS5 and Xbox Series X show free and paid post-launch content in new trailers





Focus Home Interactive has released another new trailer for the next multiplayer medieval robbery game Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

This video focuses on the post-release content that appears in the game. This includes free merchandise (new outlaws, new maps, etc.) and paid content that will be part of your first year pass.

You can see for yourself below and read the official description in the future.

“All players can enjoy a wealth of free gameplay content during the first year of post-launch support, while purchasing the Year 1 Edition of the game gives them access to three premium Battle Passes covering three seasons. You can unlock exclusive cosmetics by taking a look at today’s post-release content trailer to see what you can expect in the coming months first.

Free characters and maps have been released after the release!

The hood for the first year of post-launch support is divided into four theme seasons, each of which includes major free gameplay additions, community events, new cosmetics and more. The new map, Mountain, will arrive shortly after launch as part of the first season: Litha. Composed of two different areas connected by bridges, with a mix of long lines of sight and tight, uncovered elevated roads, the mountain poses a fresh and deadly challenge.

As teased in today’s trailer, more additions are coming to the hood soon! The first season, Litha also brings a whole new game mode to get things excited with a focus on bloody action. Looking further ahead, new free outlaws will also arrive in Sherwood. Stay tuned for more details on Ader and her ability to change robbers in the near future.

Book Early Access and Cosmetics Now!

Post-release support doesn’t end with free content updates. Year 1 Edition is currently available for pre-order, including access to food and three Premium Battle Passes packed with exclusive cosmetics to be released after the first free season. “”

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be released on May 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders will grant you an Early Access period starting May 7th.

If you’re new to the game, you can check out a series of previous trailers of Rangers, Hunters, Browlers, Mystics, Graveyard Maps, Marsh Land Maps, and Marsh Land Maps. There is one outpost map, one robbery gameplay loop, and one progress.

