Senator asks Google about calling Match the day before testimony





Senators Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) and Mike Lee (Utah) in Dark Senville entitled “5G: National Security Concerns, Intellectual Property Issues, and Impact on Competition and Innovation.” Seen at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. Getty Images

Two top senators from the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Law sent a letter to Google on Tuesday and called the Tinder-maker Match Group the day before top lawyers were set to testify about treatment in the Google Play app store. It is said that it was applied.

Match’s chief legal officer, Jared Cine, told Senator at a hearing last week that Google employees called Match after Cine’s opening testimony was released. Sine said he asked why his testimony differed from Match’s comment in the previous earnings announcement. Executives believe they are having a productive conversation about 30% of Google’s in-app payments through the app store.

In his testimony, Sine complained that Google “pretended to be an open platform.”

Asked about the phone call at the hearing, Google’s senior director of public policy and government, Wilson White, said Google’s business development team seemed to reach out to ask “honest questions.” He did not consider this question a threat and added that Google relies on app developers to succeed using the app store.

In a letter to White, subcommittee chair Amy Klobuchar (Democrat) and ranking member Mike Leigh (Republican) asked for phone details, including the name and remarks of the person who answered the call. ..

“We are deeply annoyed by Match Group’s claim that Google may have tried to influence the testimony of another Witness,” they wrote. “Any effort to retaliate against those who have spoken about public policy issues or potential legal violations will not be accepted, especially by the dominant companies that have the power to destroy the business of whistleblowers. . “

“No form of intimidation of witnesses would be tolerated,” the senator wrote as they planned further hearings on competition issues.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

See: That’s why Big Tech may face further scrutiny of antitrust laws and monopolies in 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos