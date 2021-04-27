Climate change tax reform goal of not supporting specific technologies gains bipartisan support





Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) said today that climate change tax reform is … [+] Technology neutral. So was Mike Klapo (R-ID), a ranking minority member.

Getty Images

Climate change tax reform should not support certain technologies, Senate Finance Committee Democratic and Republican leaders argued today.

The mantra of no winners and losers of technology, and the new law-neutral technology to reduce carbon emissions, are Senate Finance Chairman Ron Weiden (D-OR), Republican Mike Clapo in Idaho, and both parties. Regularly hired by other committee members. problem.

Many laws have floated around the House of Representatives and the Senate to bring emissions reductions from everything from promoting conservation to increasing market share in electric vehicles, incentives for energy storage, carbon taxes, and increased carbon capture. is.

Weiden last week added the Clean Energy for America Act with a set of tax incentives, including a set of three incentives for clean energy, clean transport, and energy efficiency.

He called the current tax law a jumble of over 40 tax incentives that exacerbate the effects of climate change.

There are taxpayer subsidies for megastorms and severe floods along our coastlines and waterways. There are taxpayer subsidies for large wildfires that are bigger and hotter than any wildfire that the West experienced decades ago. According to Weiden, there is a taxpayer subsidy for a frigid winter attack, sending privileged fugitives to tropical resorts while their neighbors freeze to death at home.

If done properly, energy incentives could grow the economy and create jobs, Klapo said.

According to Senator, our tax law should help encourage clean energy innovation across technology and deploy breakthrough power generation until it can compete independently in the market.

He pointed out the proposed Energy Sector Innovation Credit, which implements a credit phasing system based on market penetration and systematically reduces credit as technology increases market share.

He was given tax credits many years ago and several clean energy technologies given to make them stand out achieved a significant market presence in the United States and taxpayers’ dollar inefficiencies. Claimed to be tax deductible for use.

The hearing followed last week’s announcement by President Joe Biden’s Earth Day on the goal of reducing emissions by half that of 2005 by 2030. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that it would take a decade for the country to make significant progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Senator Cantwell (D-WA) argued that investment tax incentives were particularly needed to reduce pollution from heavy trucks.

She pointed out that they make up 5% of all vehicles, but make up 23% of emissions.

The technology is there, Senator said.

Alex Brill, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, testified at a hearing that raising corporate taxes is a versatile clean energy goal for Bydens.

Democratic and Republican leaders’ support for the Finance Commission argued that taxation was a good way to go by being technology-neutral, and Brill said carbon taxes would be a good way to go. ..

According to AEI experts, the carbon tax is technically neutral, facilitating the transition from carbon-intensive energy sources while facilitating energy efficiency and savings, and research and development of new technologies.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said electricity for diesel trucks and other intense carbon activities used to mine cobalt for Congolese batteries and coal used to make Chinese batteries. He argued that promoting cars domestically would not reduce global carbon emissions.

At the hearing, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said there was a lot of work to manage the methane problem, which could create a lot of jobs.

On another side of the problem of reducing emissions, he said, there is not much incentive to recover carbon if it is free to dump carbon into the atmosphere.

Senator Michael Bennett (D-CO) says research shows that electricity is the cheapest way to reduce carbon emissions. Electricity now accounts for 30 percent of pollution.

