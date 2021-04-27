How small manufacturers can use state-of-the-art technology





As manufacturing undergoes digital transformation, small and medium-sized manufacturers have the opportunity to rethink their businesses just as they do large companies. And to help these companies consider their options, NAM and Stanley Black & Decker collaborated to host a Creators Wanted virtual session on the use of Industry 4.0 technology.

Participants: NAM President and CEO Jay Timons, Connecticut Governor Neddramont, and Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Raleigh spoke at the event. Other business leaders and government officials, including Chris Dipentima, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association, also attended the session.

Industry Manufacturing 4.0: We all want to participate in Manufacturing 4.0. This is the fourth industry revolution in the manufacturing industry, leveraging digital and smart technologies. Literally, no business can’t benefit from digital transformation. And today’s event is to show that maintaining a state-of-the-art business is really easier than you might think.

Why now? US manufacturing is at a crucial moment and plays a central role in the ongoing economic recovery. According to Loree, the adoption of digital tools needs to be part of the strategy.

He said that as each of us strives to rearview the health challenges of the pandemic, we are all responsible for supporting the economic recovery that we must obey. Manufacturing needs to play an important role and will continue to do so. And we can supercharge it.

INTRODUCTION: One of the key tools being discussed was the Smart Industry Readiness Index Assessment. This is a comprehensive technology assessment and independent review to help modernize your business.

Jill Mayer, CEO of Beads Industries, said at the event that executives need a snapshot of the current technology outlook and an understanding of the company’s future needs. That’s what SIRI assessment can provide. This assessment, which takes about two days, helps identify technology gaps and inefficiencies, while also helping companies develop structured plans for purchasing equipment. The review is conducted by a certified evaluator who understands manufacturing and can support the business through this important transition.

Broader Perspective: In addition to individual innovations and technologies, Stanley Black & Decker Chief Technology Officer Sudhi Bangalore of Global Operations highlighted the importance of innovation and an economical manufacturing ecosystem.

According to Bangalore, a strong innovation ecosystem includes government experts, skill-up programs, and an active community of small businesses. Governor Lamont said Connecticut is one such ecosystem and manufacturing education is an important area where government and industry can work together to grow the economy.

Conclusion: I think next year will be a special opportunity as we will change the way we do business in the state government and the way we do it in the manufacturing industry, Governor Lamont said.

Click here to see the entire session.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

