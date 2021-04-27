Apple executive Eddy Cue wanted to bring iMessage to Android in 2013.





According to a new deposit released as part of the Epic case, Eddy Cue promoted the introduction of iMessage on Android as early as 2013. Currently, Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of software and services, wanted to focus the entire team on iMessage support on Android, but was rejected by other executives.

A series of questions could play an important role in the Epic antitrust proceedings claiming that the exclusive rights of the iOS App Store represent the illegal use of market power. Epic has stated in a previous filing that it intends to make iMessage’s exclusive rights part of its discussion, citing a 2016 email from Philip Schiller that iMessage extensions are for us. Claims to hurt more than help.

We have the best messaging app and we need to make it an industry standard

The latest deposit cites a specific email exchange between Queue and Craig Federighi, now Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, starting April 7th and 8th, 2013. The exchange took place after the news spread that Google tried to buy WhatsApp for $ 1 billion. In exchange, Queue accepted rumors that iMessage would need to be extended to Android to ensure that Apple has a messaging app.

(Note: The underlying exhibit has not yet been published, so we have restructured the email based on what was confirmed in the deposit. The typo has been corrected altogether.)

Queue: iMessage needs to be deployed on Android. Some people have been investigating this, but we need to make it an official project at full speed. Want to lose one of the most important apps in your mobile environment to Google? They have search, email, free videos and are growing rapidly in browsers. We have the best messaging app and we need to make it an industry standard. I don’t know how to monetize it, but it doesn’t cost much to do.

Federighi: Any ideas on how to make the switch to iMessage (from WhatsApp) compelling to the masses of Android users who don’t have many iOS friends? iMessage is a great app / service, but it takes more than just a few better apps to get users to switch social networks. (That’s why Google is willing to pay $ 1 billion for the network, not the app.) … [the] Most mobile phone users, I’m worried [that] IMessage on Android only helps the iPhone family remove the obstacles in providing Android phones to children.

Elsewhere in the deposit, Queue remembers when they wanted to do their own iMessage app on Android.

Was it compatible with the iOS platform so that users on both platforms could exchange messages? The questioner responds.

That was certainly the argument and view I had, says Kew.

The discussion of clues with Federighi reflects the previous confusion about FaceTime. This was initially promised by Steve Jobs to be available as an open standard, but was ultimately limited to iOS devices. iMessage availability is a particular pain point in the competition between Android and iOS, and iMessage’s green bubbles are giving Android phones a serious social disgrace.

Eight years later, iMessage seems unlikely to appear on Android, but another part of the deposit suggests that Queue has not yet been fully taken over in the Federigis proceedings.

Do you think the lack of iMessage on Android is an obstacle for families to offer Android phones to their children? The questioner asks the queue with a deposit.

No, not at all, the queue will reply.

The filing is fully duplicated below. The relevant part starts on page 54.

