



Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Richmond, Virginia, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-CapTech, a leading tech consulting firm, teaches life skills, and kids and teens play golf today at First Tee As participants progressed through the program, they announced a new partnership that will provide additional support and access to technology and mentorship.

As a trustee, CapTech’s investment in First Tee will support curriculum enhancement, innovation, ongoing research, and the expansion of diversity and inclusive initiatives for the growing network of Chapter 150. CapTech is also for the opportunity of national attendees, including the Innovators Forum, an event where First Tee teens can raise awareness of global issues by developing meaningful service projects in the community. Provides leadership and expertise to FirstTee.

We believe that technology will help create a more diverse and inclusive future in which young people can compete in equal competition.

“We are proud to support world-class organizations like First Tee who share a passion for youth development and empowerment,” said Sandy Williamson, Chairman of CapTech. “We believe that technology will help create a more diverse and inclusive future where young people can compete confidently in a fair competition. CapTech aims to achieve this crucial goal. We are committed to harnessing our abilities as an innovator, engineer and strategist. “

In addition to its commitment as a trustee, CapTech supports First Tea Greater Richmond in creating a state-of-the-art golf technology lab on the Belmont Course, newly redesigned by Davis Love III’s company Love Golf Design. doing. With an emphasis on inclusiveness, the lab supports training and development of young people of all skill levels through innovative use of data, design and technology. The lab’s core goal is to connect and integrate features using data available from golf training tools, mobile devices, and third-party sources.

Greg McLaughlin, CEO of FirstTee, said: “I am grateful that they have been involved in multiple ways to support our mission.”

About the PGA Tour First Tee Foundation (“First Tee”) First Tee (www.firsttee.org) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit youth development organization supported by the PGA Tour. Its mission is to influence the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build personality and instill life-enhancing value through golf games. Since its founding in 1997, First Tee has expanded to reach more than 3.6 million young people annually in schools and youth centers through its branch network. Headquartered in Pontevedra Beach, Florida, USA, the program is offered in all 50 locations in the United States and in some international locations. President George W. Bush is Honorary Chairman.

About CapTech CapTech is a nationwide consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient and successful businesses. We do this by bringing the data, systems, and ingenuity that organizations need to stay ahead and transform what is possible in a changing world. Here, we are master builders, creators, and problem solvers, and we enjoy taking inspiration from the unknown and getting our hands dirty when designing solutions for each client. Beyond industry and business goals, combine technological depth and analytical power with creative knowledge to ignite innovation and move your business forward. This drive helps organizations use technology, management, and insight to put their ideas into action. Together, we produce results that exceed expectations. This is one of the reasons why it has been on the Inc. 500/5000 list for over 10 years. For more information on CapTech, please visit captechconsulting.com.

Media contacts: Jane Fader, First Tee 904-940-4330[email protected]

Mary Everett Can, CapTech 917-923-6673[email protected]

Source CapTech

