PSN down, sign-in issues, Sony is aware and working





Sony’s PlayStation Network now seems to be down for many users, affecting their ability to use PSN services such as online play, license recovery, and friends list. Sony has acknowledged the outage, and many players report that different services are experiencing PSN down issues to varying degrees.

PSN down

Sony’s PSN status currently indicates that some services are having problems. Specifically, it is an account management function that allows you to edit profiles. Sony specifically states that this can affect users’ ability to even sign in to their PSN account. It can be difficult to sign in or create an account on the PlayStation Network. I was working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Our own tests seem to show the problem of being able to sign in to a PSN account. This affects game licenses and blocks access to certain games. This can be especially problematic if you live in multiple PS4 / PS5 households and share games with your family using the primary and alternate consoles. You will need to check in to your PSN to verify your game’s license and ownership. The user logged in to that particular console.

Update: Sony has adjusted its PSN status to list all services down, including Games and Social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. You can play games offline using the console (unless you have licensing issues and / or the game you want to play requires an online connection), and continue to use streaming apps and services such as Netflix. You should be able to. Watch streaming video content.

The PSN down issue is affecting all PlayStation platforms and services, including PS3, PS4, PS5, Vita, and web services.

Sony is aware of this issue and many players are also facing it and are expected to fix it fairly quickly. Are you having trouble signing in to your PSN? If you encounter a PSN down error, please let us know while you wait for the PSN to recover so you can enjoy the myriad of games that require an internet connection.

