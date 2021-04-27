Campfire raises $ 8 million for MR headsets for product design and collaboration





Campfire, a San Mateo-based startup, has raised $ 8 million in venture capital to launch an integrated hardware and software platform aimed at facilitating remote product design and collaboration. Was announced. The platform includes MR headsets (both AR and VR compatible), tracking devices, accessories that turn smartphones into motion controllers, and software that connects everything between remote users.

Campfire, led by CEO Jay Wright, announced today that it has raised $ 8 million in seed investment in a remote MR collaboration system from OTV, Kli Capital, Tuesday Capital and others.

The company is building an immersive collaboration turnkey system that combines headsets, trackers, controller accessories, and software to allow teams to remotely view and discuss 3D models used in product design, architecture, and more. The goal is to be.

The Campfire MR headset offers 92 diagonal fields of view and is said to be convertible between AR and VR modes (probably using a visor to block the transparency in VR mode). .. If the optics remind you of a MetaAR headset, you’re right. Campfire headsets are directly based on some of the patents Meta acquired when it ran aground in 2019.

But this time, Campfire wants to offer more than just a headset. The company aims to provide a completely immersive collaboration solution.

The system also includes a “console,” a cross-shaped device that appears to act both as a headset tracker and as a way to provide a centralized source for all remote participants. If the console is the central marker for the virtual collaboration space, it’s a simple but wise idea. All participants are fixed around a common origin, so when the 3D model is presented, everyone can feel as if they are walking in a shared space.

Rather than building their own motion controller for the headset, the company offers an accessory called a “pack.” The accessories are attached to your smartphone and have an integrated camera, so you can turn your smartphone into a motion controller. You can also use the screen to display controls for manipulating the 3D model.

To truly provide a turnkey solution, Campfire connects it all with software. According to the company, “Scenes” software allows users to incorporate relevant 3D models into their presentations. It is said that “40 major CAD and 3D file formats” are supported. The Viewer software, on the other hand, displays these scenes to participants who participate via a Campfire headset or on a tablet or phone, allowing participants on mixed devices.

According to Campfire, the system will go on sale this fall. The price has not been announced, but the company says it will be offered on a subscription basis. “Early Access” is also offered to some customers. Stakeholders can apply on the Campfire website.

