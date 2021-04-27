Amazon Fire Refresh adds new Fire HD 10 Plus and Fire Kids Pro tablets





Amazon tablets don’t try to compete with things like the iPad Pro 2021 or the best Samsung tablets, but they offer an attractive alternative for anyone looking for an affordable slate.

Today, the company replaces laptops with Fire Kids Pro for ages 6-12 and affordable tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire HD 10 Plus

The $ 149.99 Fire HD 10 is a revolution inside and out. The basic design shouldn’t surprise anyone, but the overall size and weight has been reduced from the previous 10.31 x 6.26 x 0.39 inches and 17.8 ounces to 9.7 x 6.53 x 0.36 inches and 16.4 ounces. This is a welcome change. The tablet is available in four colors: black, lavender haze, deep sea blue and olive green.

The 10.1-inch display maintains 1080p resolution, but is 10% brighter than the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) and has significantly smaller bezels on all four sides. The internal storage is either 32GB or 64GB, and you can use the microSD slot to add up to 1TB of additional space.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The processor looks like the same 2.0Ghz octa-core seen on the 2019 model, but the RAM steps up from just 2GB to 3GB. Amazon claims to offer 12 hours of battery life. This is a step down from the previous Fire HD 10 from 13 hours and 45 minutes, so we need to test it to see how it works.

If that doesn’t seem to improve performance enough, the Fire HD 10 Plus will add 4GB of RAM to take it a step further for $ 30. In addition, it has a soft touch finish that repels fingerprints more than the standard model.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While the Plus model isn’t the only new addition, Amazon is also introducing a new Productivity Bundle that adds a Bluetooth keyboard case that magnetically connects to your tablet. Perhaps more notable is that the productivity bundle includes a one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (typically $ 69.99).

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablet

Kids tablets are not excluded from the upgrade with the new high-end Fire Kids Pro option available for children ages 6-12. There are three models, Fire7Kids Pro ($ 99) and Fire HD. 8 Kids Pro ($ 139.99) and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro ($ 199).

All tablets come with a free year of Amazon Kids +, a $ 2.99 / month service that includes access to apps, music, Audible books, games, videos, and educational content.User interface suggests content for children[For You]It has a more “adult” look than standard FireKids tablets, including tabs.

All powerful parental controls continue to exist, making it easy to set your child’s time rules and content limits.

The tablet comes with a slim case of sky blue, black, Doodle and Intergalactic and incorporates an adjustable stand. If they manage to break the tablet, all three models have a two-year worry-free warranty and Amazon will replace it for free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021)

Fire HD 10 Kids matches the specifications of the adult Fire HD 10 with the only change, the children’s case. Available for $ 199 only on the 32GB model. The additional costs are due to some additional charges included in the Fire HD 10 Kids.

The child-safe case has a built-in handle / kickstand and is available in sky blue, aquamarine, or lavender. Like the Fire Kids Pro, this tablet comes with a two-year warranty in case it breaks. Finally, there is also a free year for Amazon Kids +.

Best Amazon Fire HD 10 Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos