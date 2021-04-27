New book claims public sector technology





President Joe Biden’s transition team has incorporated an unprecedented number of engineers and data scientists into his work, and key figures in the effort are now co-authoring a new book detailing the importance of public interest technology. doing.

The book, Power to the Public: The Promise of Public Interest Technology, published earlier this month by Princeton University Press, “How governments and nonprofits can harness the power of digital technology.” It’s a powerful new blueprint and supports that claim. Basically, in the book, technology and innovation efforts in the public sector streamline government service delivery, and ultimately government and nations. There are examples of ways to make it work more effectively in a broader sense. For real people.

The book was written by Hana Shank, Strategic Director of New America’s Public Interest Technology Program, and Tara McGuinness’s team, who set up a New Practice Lab in New America to help coordinate the transition to Biden.

In a recent conversation with government technology, McGuinness emphasized the importance of the subject matter in the book as it applies at the present moment. This topic is more important than ever as the country is working on the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic collapse. The need for public service technology to support government service delivery is clear, so one of the goals of this book is to increase the number of people interested in doing this kind of problem-solving work for the government. That is.

Another desire of the book is to refute the idea that public interest technology is a specialty, and instead show that work needs to be done to make government work in the digital age. I will. This is also a guiding belief in the transition to Biden, with technicians and data scientists integrated into all agency teams. This is not only because it is good to have these special roles, but also because the policy requires data considerations. The move to Biden was also the first to have a dedicated Chief Technology Officer.

Some of the country’s leaders in governance and service modernization have mobilized and admired this book and its ideas, and people in government, academia, nonprofits, and other neighboring sectors. Highly recommended for.

Former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter that the book shows how nonprofits and governments can use technology to solve some of the most pressing problems of our time.

Cecilia Muoz, director of the White House National Policy Council under the Obama administration, also praised the book in an email to GT, calling it the right book at the right time, and an example of this book. Said that it is a clear illustration. Of the kind of innovation that all governments are aware of. At times, the only innovation we need is to focus on the people you are trying to serve and deploy data and design to serve them well.

And while many who participate in this book have the most prominent experience working in federal-level government, McGuinness says that lessons are fluid and working at the federal level is state, county, He emphasized that information can be given to local governments.

She said there is much to bring to the federal government from county and citizen-level best practices. That really healthy exchange.

DJ Patil, who helped build LinkedIn and was also Chief Data Scientist at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, says the book highlights important ideas. And government experience.

While US digital services have made a lot of progress in this area nearly eight years ago, What Works Cities are in more than 100 locations and several states have formed new digital services. Patil faces a situation where the government needs to modernize or even create a large number of systems, a blend of technology and policy know-how detailed in the book. He said it would require a significant workforce of qualified personnel to own it.

As this book suggests, strengthening a country’s digital infrastructure needs to extend far beyond current governments and neighbors. This is much like creating new jobs by strengthening the country’s physical infrastructure.

Can you imagine asking the Army Corps of Engineers to replace all the bridges? Patil said.

That’s probably not possible, and it also applies to strengthening US public interest technology.

