Stadia Pro gets 3 games in May with 1 mystery title





Stadia Pro members will get a total of four free games in May. Google has revealed three of them today, and one mysterious title will be revealed in the very near future.

In addition to the new Stadia Pro titles, there are also new game releases this week and next week. Legend of Keepers: Career of A Dungeon Manager will be released on Stadia on April 29th. As a result, the game will be open to players this Thursday morning.

Google describes this as a combination of roguelike and dungeon management. It sounds like there is also an element of tower defense. Players need to plan their defenses and choose from a variety of traps that can be placed for their enemies.

May Stadia Pro game includes Hotline Miami 2

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is a scary but very fun title and will be really interesting for Stadia players next month. Shooting games feature top-down camera angles and very fast-paced action gameplay.

There are a wide variety of weapons to use and enemies to mow. And players can definitely get into a pinch. In addition to Hotline Miami 2, players will be able to get Trine 4 and Floor Kids for free from May 1st.

May 1st is this Saturday. This means that Stadia Pro members have only a few days left to apply for the April Pro title. If you haven’t done so already, you can easily bill by launching the Stadia app on your mobile device and finding them in the list of Pro games. Currently there are more than 25.

There will also be a fourth professional game with the above mystery title. Google will reveal what this title is next week. So it hasn’t been announced yet what will happen. This does not make it clear whether the fourth pro title will be a completely new game in Stadia or a game that is already available like the other three games.

State share has been added to Serious Sam 4

State Share is one of Stadia’s more unique features, a long-awaited feature that was released to users earlier this year. It is currently being added to Serious Sam 4 as the latest supported game.

According to Google, this is already live, so if you’re playing this game, you should be able to share your gameplay status with your friends. This seems to be only available in survival mode. But even if you don’t own the game yet, it’s a fun way to give your friends the opportunity to try the game.

