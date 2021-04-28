Former Google employee: Big Tech’s business model is “addiction, resentment, a polarized society”





Republican Rep. Andy Biggs is discussing how the border crisis is affecting his state and the United States, and his choice to refuse donations from Big Tech.

Former Google employee and Big Tech critic Tristan Harris said on Tuesday that the business model of a major social media company was “addiction, resentment, [and] Above all, “polarization”.

Harris, co-founder and president of the non-profit Human Technology Center, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in a hearing on social media algorithms that companies such as Google’s YouTube and Facebook will benefit from their dependence on the platform. He said he was getting it.

“It’s like exxon, BP, and Shell leaders asking,’What are you doing to stop climate change responsibly?'” Harris said, a social media company telling its employees on the platform. He talked about incentives to increase user engagement. “Their business model is to create a society of addiction, resentment, polarization, execution, and lack of information. That’s just the basis of how it works.”

Harris added that experts want to “bless” the company’s efforts to prevent “serious harm” online.

Hearing at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on April 27, 2020, Tristan Harris, Privacy, Technology, and Law (Credit: Senate Judiciary)

His answer was that Democratic Delaware Senator Chris Coons, chair of a subcommittee on privacy, technology and law, told Harris: “A’understanding’of incentives for employees, and it’s responsible growth and at all costs. It was issued after asking about “how it matches the growth of.”

Former Google staff warns social media, app “big cigarette for our brain”

“In my understanding, even today, Facebook has had simple experiments with performance incentives that aren’t based on engagement with social impact, but they’re almost gone and are still a measure of engagement. But sessions, 7 days of active users, growth, and that’s still the focus, “says Harris.

“The newsfeed product team isn’t motivated to build features that spend more time on the product,” Facebook said in a statement in October by FOX Business. Instead, “just increase usage. We want to provide value to people.

Ranking member Senator Bensus (RN.C.) has put more pressure on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube representatives on whether their business model promotes addiction.

Former Facebook Honmachi Tim Kendall says Big Tech is a “threat to democracy” and is calling for social media reform.

In January 2018, Facebook’s Vice President of Content Policy, Monika Bickert, announced that Facebook prioritizes content from users’ family and friends over news articles in the news feed feature.

“I thought I would spend less time on the service, but I did. I spent tens of millions of hours less on Facebook every day, but that’s what I did for the long run. People did it. It was more important for people to see that kind of content because they felt it made sense and wanted to continue using the site, “said Bickart, which is a” long-term outlook “for the company. Added.

Hearing with Senator Ben Sass, Senator Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and Law on April 27, 2020 (Credit: Senate Judiciary)

“There is a ranking algorithm and it’s designed to show what’s most relevant to you,” said Lauren Culbertson, Twitter’s head of public policy in the United States. site.

Sas disagreed with Culbertson’s comment asking whether Twitter would “capitalize” the “short-term anger” that would draw users into discussions online. “Connectivity and connectivity are the keys to solving the problem,” Culbertson said. This is what Twitter does.

Alexandra Veitch, YouTube’s director of government and public policy for the Americas and emerging markets, has featured video services such as “Timer”, a feature that allows users to turn off autoplay, and “Reminder” for users to take breaks. I explained the function in detail. “Sent over a billion.”

According to the Poisoning Center, an estimated 5-10% of Americans suffer from social media addiction, which rewards the brain in a way comparable to other addictive substances that raise dopamine levels. I will.

Tech experts, including Harris and Harvard researcher Joan Donovan, said on Tuesday that algorithms aimed at pushing relevant content to users could only follow specific people or encourage violence or misinformation. He argued that it could harm users who engage in certain posts.

“We didn’t build an airport overnight, but tech companies are flying planes that have no place to land,” Donovan said. “The cost of doing nothing is the end of democracy.”

