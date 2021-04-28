Accelerated Technology Development for Covid-19 Denim – Sourcing Journal





Denim is centuries old, but denim has evolved considerably thanks to technological advances in stretch, performance and sustainability. Today, denim garments can be digitally designed and manufactured by robots.

Related article

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for technological advances. At Kingpins 24 last week, a panel of industry experts shared how the global crisis put new pressure on adapting to digital platforms.

Sharon Lim, co-founder and CEO of 3D fashion design provider Brouzwear, said:

More than 650 organizations, including PVH, VF Corporation and Columbia Sportswear, use Brouzwear’s 3D solutions. Pakistan-based denim factory Artistic Milliners recently partnered with the company in hopes of more customers. Already, the factory is streamlining the fit development and sample approval process and is working with Brouzwear University, Brouzwear’s e-learning platform, to extend its technology in-house.

Technology company Jeanologia has digitally enhanced its services with Handman, a finishing system with two robots and eight lasers. This process renders 10,000 finished jeans in 24 hours without waste. This technology also enhances collaboration, as brands can communicate digital designs directly to Handman.

Lim described 3D design as “nothing new,” but said the pandemic accelerated its adoption as the need for remote collaboration increased. Samples could not be shipped during the peak of the pandemic, requiring the team to develop digital workarounds to keep the business going.

Progress continues to be in demand, even though pandemics appear to be curtailed in certain parts of the world. Lim said the future of digital design isn’t to eliminate samples altogether, but to reduce unnecessary waste and enhance collaboration.

Advance Denim, China’s oldest denim factory, has already embraced the concept of digital design. Mark Ix, the factory manager for North American marketing, called for attention to the company’s 3D archives. This allows customers to view products on their website in 3D and download them to their own digital design system.

Beyond 3D design, Ix said Advance Denim is a powerful supporter of technology-enhancing fashion, incorporating innovative features into fabrics over the years. Ix explained that the company uses airgel. Airgel is a solid that is made up of 80% air and is considered a “frozen fog”. When applied to denim, it provides wicking, antibacterial, thermoregulatory properties and provides a weight-free, genuine denim look.

“It actually has 13 ounces of denim that weighs 10 ounces,” he said. “So that’s pretty exceptional.”

The same technique is applied to the insoles of footwear to help keep your feet cold. It is also currently used to provide thermal protection for Mars rover. Mars rover travels on the surface of the red planet in search of signs of ancient life.

These advances will help meet consumers’ growing demand for denim, which does more for both the wearer and the planet. These advances give higher price tags, but experts say consumers are ready to spend more as needed.

“I think the product has evolved so much that consumers have come to realize that it needs some premium,” Ix said.

The data confirms that feeling. In a poll of 500 consumers from the United States, United Kingdom, and other Europe by retail analytics platform Wovn, 84% said they were willing to pay more for sustainable branded clothing. It was.

For these and many other reasons, according to Lim, sustainability is not only good for the environment, but good for the future of the denim industry.

“Sustainability is a good business,” she said. “Not only do we bring sustainability to the environment, but the truth is that we bring financial sustainability to our own business.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos