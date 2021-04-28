Nintendo has released a free demo of Miitopia OnSwitch





Looking forward to checking out Miitopia on Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has just dropped a free demo so you don’t have to wait anymore.

Yes, starting today, you can dive into this teasing taster session by downloading a new demo from Switch eShop. In the demo, you can play the first area of ​​the main game to create and customize Mii with wigs and makeup before embarking on an adventure. It also has a full version data storage and transfer function, so you can continue from where you left off.

In this demo of the first area of ​​the game, you can create and customize Mii characters using wigs and makeup. Playing as a Mii character similar to you can be fun, but with Miitopia you can also cast friends, family, or anyone you choose to star in your journey. Watch your character team up with your best friend and dear grandma to defeat the face-stealing Dark Lord. Dark Lord happens to resemble your moody uncle.

Dive into the fun and unpredictable world of Miitopias with free demos! (Yes, horses will appear)

Try it for free: https: //t.co/jI1EFMqQF7 pic.twitter.com/j8N3xXJxhj

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 27, 2021

You might recall playing Miitopia on the 3DS, but Nintendo reminds us that this new switch port includes new features such as the beloved horse, the aforementioned wig and makeup. ..

Would you like to create a whirlwind in this demo? Don’t forget that Miitopia will be released on Switch on May 21st!







