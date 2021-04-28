Google blows away the first quarter quote.In addition, MSFT, SBUX, etc.





With flat subscription sessions on both the Dow and S & P 500, the big beat of the first quarter earnings season of the calendar continues after today’s Closing Bell. The Nasdaq fell 0.34% from the record high set on Monday. Case-Shiller home prices in February this morning recorded the largest rise in five years, rising 12%, with 19 of the 20 cities surveyed rising year by year. Otherwise, it’s all about continued revenue in the aftermarket.

Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company. GOOGL disappointed in its first-quarter report with a spectacular return of $ 26.29 per share. This broke the $ 15.46 Sachs consensus, more than 2.5 times higher than last year’s earnings. Similarly, revenue of $ 55.31 billion left an estimate of $ 42.34 billion. This is the company’s fourth straight revenue beat, but the largest revenue beat (58.8%) in over a year.

Advertising revenue for the quarter was higher than expected at $ 44.7 billion, including $ 6 billion on YouTube alone. However, the number of clouds in the first quarter was a bit shy at the expected $ 4.07 billion. Alphabet has also allocated an additional $ 50 billion in share buybacks to help boost stock prices by 4% in late trading. GOOGL shares have already increased by 33% year-to-date, showing the best performance of FAANG shares so far in 2021. These results don’t seem to hurt this a bit.

Microsoft MSFT also exceeded post-closing expectations, with third-quarter earnings per share of $ 1.95, 19 cents above Zack’s consensus. Sales of $ 41.71 billion improved from an estimate of $ 40.94 billion, an increase of 18% over the previous year. Productivity business processes earned $ 13.6 billion quarterly. Intelligent cloud grew 23% and Azure grew 50% stronger year-over-year. Xbox increased 34% and LinkedIn increased 25%. Still, Microsoft’s share price fell 3% later in the deal. Obviously, this strong quarter wasn’t impressive enough.

Starbucks SBUX produced a variety of results in its third-quarter report, with revenue of $ 6.67 billion and a profit of 62 cents per share. This was below the expected $ 6.8 billion, up 11% year-on-year. Global comps were + 15% overall, slightly lower than expected, with an impressive + 91% in China boosting the less vibrant US comps. Guidance for the next quarter rose slightly, but the news aftermarket share fell 2%.

Visa V, as always, outperformed its second quarter earnings. The credit card giant has a perfect record of positive earnings surprises. $ 1.38 per share was above expectations of $ 1.26, but down one penny from the previous year’s figures. Earnings also recorded a modest beat. From the $ 5.56 billion Zacks consensus to $ 5.73 billion, which is also down year-on-year. Payments have increased by 11% from a year ago. The company did not announce year-round guidance in its earnings announcement.

