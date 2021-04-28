The most innovative city in the world may not be where you think





When you think of a hub for business growth and innovation, hotspots that come to mind immediately include Silicon Valley, New York, Tel Aviv, and Berlin. What about Addis Ababa in Ethiopia? Or is it Somali Mogadishu? Such cities and other parts of sub-Saharan Africa are still lagging behind developed countries, but they do not have to. There are technologies that significantly enhance the continent’s business infrastructure. It’s time to use it.

Africa’s population is growing at a rate of 2.7% annually, more than twice as fast as in South Asia and Latin America. This means that Africa is growing with the size of France’s population every two years. By 2030, nearly 1.7 billion people will live. Increased political stability in recent years, coupled with improved regional integration, has made it easier for businesses around the world to access markets. Not surprisingly, business expansion on the continent will create jobs for the majority of its population.

What is needed is a technological infrastructure that enables Africans to start their own businesses, innovate and generate wealth. African business class and international tech giants have never been able to achieve that. As a result, nearly 39.3% of Africa do not even have access to the basic Internet, and more advanced technologies such as IoT and blockchain are beginning to take hold. All developed countries. But a new class of tech entrepreneurs are looking to change that by leveraging existing technology.

Countless modern business opportunities

Many of the billionaires in old African schools have established a disadvantageous reputation for doing business across the continent. Often, their wealth came at the expense of resource extraction, exploitative opportunism, and environmental destruction. In the new era of African entrepreneurship, there is little interest in touching the limited resources of the African continent. Impact Entrepreneurship is now the name of the game in the region, focusing solely on creating opportunities and solving problems.

Impact entrepreneurship refers to the use of innovative and economically sustainable approaches to address unmet social, economic or environmental needs. These needs can range from healthcare to hygiene, education and financial safety. Initiatives and innovations themselves need to improve the quality of life of local people in a measurable way, demonstrating the potential for scalable impacts.

For example, drone technology is used to do more than just shoot high altitude footage. In Africa, drones support much from humanitarian assistance to conservation assistance to farmland management.

Affordable housing is also an area under consideration in several industries such as construction, cement manufacturing and furniture manufacturing. It directly addresses the concerns surrounding the African housing crisis amid a rapidly growing population and urbanization.

Focusing on the growth and potential of African start-ups, investors around the world are investing in the region. In fact, even in the midst of a pandemic, VC fund Partech claims that African start-ups closed more deals in 2020 than they did last year. According to the company, 347 startups completed 359 transactions in 2020, compared to 250 in 2019. This is due to domestic and foreign investors.

The consequences of influential entrepreneurship can easily be amplified to an exponential level by bringing 5G and connectivity to Africa. This is where more entrepreneurs need to intervene.

5G and connectivity for social benefit

Expanding 5G and the fast and reliable Internet throughout Africa will bring endless benefits to society as a whole while promoting greater business potential. Mobile broadband connections are expected to exceed 1.08 billion by 2024. This is not surprising given that mobile devices, instead of laptops and other internet-connected devices, are the primary means of accessing the internet for most Africans. And that’s part of the problem. Africans have mobile phones and tend to want to use them, but small towns and villages often do not have an internet connection. You may have to travel miles to download a movie or listen to a podcast.

World Mobile, a global mobile network, takes the lead in large-scale efforts to leverage renewable energy, meshnet and blockchain technologies to provide a feasible way to place sub-Saharan Africa on the grid. I’m holding The demand for connectivity is huge. Internet penetration in Africa is about 39.3%, compared to 62.9% in other parts of the world. World Mobile started in Tanzania and aims to bring sustainable connections to the community through the sharing economy. The idea is to provide African villages and towns with the resources they need to start a business, innovate and move the economy forward. Digital exclusion is a serious problem, and addressing it head-on across Africa will be the best example of influential entrepreneurship.

As a result of growth in all other areas, the sub-Saharan African mobile phone market is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% by 2025. The region is expected to reach 500 million marks by the end of 2021. The growing demand for mobile phone use will fill the gap by offering new technology and service opportunities comparable to those of mobile device lifecycle management solution software providers such as MCE Systems. .. The company offers back-end solutions for the entire mobile lifecycle, including device value optimization, operational efficiency, improved management, cost savings, and control. In summary, this brings green benefits. This is useful given the fact that global greenhouse gas emissions caused by the ICT sector have been attacked in recent years.

Africa has entered an era of change and sustainable development. Entrepreneurs who are ready to influence while gaining competitiveness need to find ways to harness this growth in their own way. Progress is being made at a steady pace across many sectors, and increasing connectivity with 5G will overdrive penetration and success rates.

