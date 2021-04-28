Apple and Google app stores may need to be regulated if no changes have been made





Bloomberg

Google search business resumes boom with Covid Marketing Blitz

(Bloomberg)-Google’s results, showing a surge in travel and retail-related ad sales, gave a glimpse of online spending in the post-pandemic world. Companies are gaining a nation that wants to boost digital marketing and resume something similar to normal life. .Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. Said that first-quarter sales, excluding payments to distribution partners, were $ 45.6 billion, overwhelming Wall Street’s estimates. The company also announced a major stock repurchase, sending more than 4% of its shares in long-term trading. Covid-19 restrictions limit travel to physical stores and travel to two key areas of Google’s search business. However, the share of the alphabet has risen by more than 30% this year as optimistic vaccinations in the United States have revived these activities. The company is also focusing on e-commerce, but lags behind its rival Amazon.com Inc. Most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, but Alphabets’ performance was uneven. YouTube’s advertising revenue surged as people were trapped in their homes trying to relieve their boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud computing business has also grown rapidly due to the surge in demand for Internet-based services from remote workers. However, online search engines have diminished these other operations and suffered from sluggish commercial queries such as flights and hotels, given more than a billion Covid-19 vaccine shots, according to the Bloombergs Vaccine Tracker. , Consumers Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the results reflect increased consumer activity online and broader growth in advertiser revenues. In a meeting call with analysts, Polat said it was unclear how durable recent changes in consumer behavior would be. This is because it depends on the global pace of Covid-19 recovery. The Alphabet Commission has approved the company for an additional purchase of up to $ 50 billion. Its class C capital stock. After closing at $ 2,290.98 in New York early Tuesday, stocks rose 4.2% in extended trading. Sundar Pichai, CEO, is trying to extend beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while confronting regulatory backlash, including three. Government antitrust proceedings involving various parts of the business in the United States are also preparing to return employees to the office in September. Search and other related businesses generated $ 31.9 billion in revenue in the first quarter. Wall Street is estimated at $ 29.9 billion. YouTube advertising revenue surged 49% to $ 6 billion. Analysts were looking for $ 5.7 billion. TikTok’s rival YouTube Shorts has recorded 6.5 billion views as of March, from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020. The cloud division of a company, led by Thomas Kurian, is attracting companies and other large customers to win the market. Leader Amazon.com Inc. And Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $ 4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations. Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube’s non-advertising revenue, and consumer hardware are the biggest drivers of Google Other’s growth. Other bets such as category.Alphabets autonomous vehicles and delivery drones generated $ 198 million in revenue. The division lost $ 1.15 billion. Alphabet generated a total net income of $ 17.9 billion, or $ 26.29 per share, in the last quarter. In contrast, the year-ago quarter was $ 6.8 billion, or $ 9.87 per share. Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

