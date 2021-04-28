Inauguration cohort of Venture for Climate Tex





Eleven companies will participate in the first cohort of Venture for Climate Techs. Venture studios and accelerators have received nearly 600 applications from 64 countries to bring innovative climate technology to market.

Managed by Rochester-based Next Corps and Second Muse, an innovation and collaboration agency, Venture for Climate Tech is sponsored by the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development. Provide hands-on support to entrepreneurs and prepare for first-time customers, investors and pilot runs.

Each business within the group is expected to raise up to $ 125,000 in undiluted funding during the seven-month period on Virtual Accelerator. The three-phase program provides support and mentorship on customer discovery, investor marketing, business validation, team recruitment and building, and paths to scale.

The cohort includes three winners of the For ClimateTech Global Innovation Challenge with the support of the Canadian Consulate. Venture for Climate Tech has selected members of the group based on its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state and around the world, the originality of its ideas, and its impact on poorly serviced people. Technology, scalability, and market demand were among the other selection criteria.

Today, we are investing in climate technology that we believe will help us cope with the climate crisis over the next decade. These founders and innovators are important and look forward to working with them to accelerate market entry and potential impact on our world, said Managing Tech Venture Director of ClimateTech. Says Jacqueline Ross Amable.

Given the number of applications, she doesn’t think the lack of ideas is a problem. Assistive programming is one way to make these businesses successful.

The companies that made the reduction are as follows.

Alchemr: A company in Boca Raton, Florida, with a validated, stable and scalable water electrolyzer that produces hydrogen at the same cost as fossil fuel-derived hydrogen.

Atrevida Science: Based in Amherst, Atrevida Science has created an active morphing blade that boosts the energy output of wind turbines with a flexible, aerodynamic shell.

Clean Ocean Coatings: This is a German company that created biocide-free antifouling coatings for the commercial shipping industry. Its goal is to improve ship fuel consumption and replace current antifouling agents that allow toxins, heavy metals and microplastics to leach into seas and waterways.

Dynamic Air Cooling: In Elblag, Poland, Dynamic Air Cooling has developed a waste-free and synthetic coolant-free technology for air conditioning and refrigerator systems.

Flow Labs: Californias Flow Labs artificial intelligence software improves traffic flow, patterns, signal management of traffic lights and fully automates the signal timing process.

Mars Materials: Based in Oakland, California, Mars Materials has discovered a way to place captured carbon dioxide in plastics and carbon fiber by converting waste carbon dioxide to acrylonitrile. This improves the resource-intensive acrylonitrile manufacturing process used to make electronics, garments and carpets.

New Frontier Aerospace: Another California business, New Frontier Aerospace, is focused on manufacturing new vertical takeoff and landing hypersonic aircraft using cleaner fuels.

Olokun Minerals: Laguna Beach, CA Olokun Minerals seeks to provide a sustainable source of minerals as a reliable source of electricity through solar energy storage, applied road surface treatment, and brine waste recovered from desalination plants. is.

Polaris Renewables: At Potsdam, Polaris Renewables is developing fully renewable non-isocyanate polyurethanes to replace the current commercial polyurethanes used in footwear, fabrics and outdoor equipment foams, coatings and adhesives. ..

Seeds Renewables: Seeds Renewables in Barcelona, ​​Spain, has built a comprehensive investment platform and market by lowering the minimum investment in renewable energy projects.

Voltpost: New York Citys Voltpost transforms lampposts into smart electric vehicle charging stations managed by mobile applications. Mobile applications accelerate the adoption and decarbonization of electric vehicles by providing drivers with scalable curve-side charging.

For Rochester, the program can position the region as a resource for the growing clean energy industry. NextCorps received a $ 10 million state grant last year for venture studios and accelerators launched in December 2020.

Smriti Jacob is the Editor-in-Chief of Rochester Beacon.

