Miitopia’s free demo allows you to try it before you buy it before it goes on sale





A demo of Miitopia has been released to Switch, showing new port features and allowing players to forward their progress to the full release.

Prior to its launch, Nintendo released a free demo of Miitopia on the Switch, allowing players to try out the game faster. The title was first released on Nintendo 3DS in 2017, allowing players to use Miis as an adventure star to defeat Dark Lord. Each Miitopia character uses the face of the player’s Mii collection to allow the player to embark on a quest with friends and family.

Nintendo Direct in February 2021 revealed that the Miitopia switch port is under development. The new version of the game features improved customization options and the ability to recruit horses, allowing players to interact with horses like Mii buddies. People didn’t expect to get a new title until the release date of May 21st this year, but Nintendo has announced a free demo that anyone can download. This release welcomes the addition to a small list of games that use Switch’s Mii features, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Mii Fighters.

A new post from the Nintendo of America Twitter page unveiled a demo on April 27 and released it to the Switch eShop at the same time. More details can be found on the Nintendo website. In the Miitopia demo, players can create and share Mii adventurers and experience the game start for free by the release date one month later. In addition, save data from the demo version of the game will be transferable to the full release. This is as widely admired as the Outriders demo and last year’s Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo.

Nintendo gave an overview of all the content available in the Miitopia demo. First, players can create and share their favorite Mii characters. It will be available in both demos and full games at release. However, please note that sharing is only available to those who have a valid Nintendo Online membership. You’ll also have access to Switch-specific content for the game: horse companion, wigs and makeup for customizing Mii. As for the playable amount of the game, the first area of ​​the game will be available in the demo, allowing players to continue purchasing the entire game from where it left off.

Newer games these days tend to get free demos with transferable saves. Developers have come to offer demos not only as teasers for the game, but also a fair amount of slices for their fans. This tactic has been a huge success for Outriders, and it is expected that more companies will adopt similar tactics as a result. The original Miitopia was released in a mixed review by critics according to Metacritic, but the user’s score is more favorable, the latter being 7.8 at the time of writing. It’s unclear how much the new version will actually sell on Switch, but Nintendo seems confident that the game is about to be released.

