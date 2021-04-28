Google’s Q1 Advertising Sales Soar 32%, Alphabet Profit Doubles | National News





The resurgence has allowed Alphabet to easily exceed analysts’ estimates to help set investor expectations.

The Mountain View, CA company generated $ 17.9 billion, or $ 26.29 per share. This is more than double the report for the same period last year. Earnings were boosted by an accounting change of $ 650 million, or 97 cents per share.

Total revenue, including sales of Google’s cloud hosting services and devices, increased 34% from last year.

According to FactSet, analysts expected revenue of $ 51.5 billion and revenue of $ 15.76 per share. After the numbers came out, performance pleased investors who pushed Alphabet stocks up 4% in extended trading.

Aside from the one-quarter drop in advertising revenue, Google thrived largely across the pandemic as people became more dependent on the service. This phenomenon has strengthened supporters of other technologies such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix.

Alphabet shares have traded over $ 2,300, almost double the price they had when the pandemic was declared 13 months ago. The market value of Alphabet is currently close to $ 1.6 trillion. And if Alphabet’s stock follows the same trajectory during a regular trading session on Wednesday, the stock will reach a new peak.

Google critics argue that much of its success came from anti-competitive practices linked to the dominance of search engines, which have become the de facto gateway to the digital world. These complaints culminated in a series of proceedings filed by US regulators last year in a proceeding aimed at curbing Google’s ability to expand, even without forcing a service interruption.

