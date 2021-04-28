Google message to develop one UI design on Galaxy S21





Recently, Samsung has made Google Messages the default messaging app for the Galaxy S21 series outside the United States, rather than its own app. The next step in this change seems to be that Google has begun more broadly redesigning Samsung’s One UI-like messaging app on Galaxy S21 series phones.

The obvious advantage of deploying Google Messages on Samsung Galaxy phones is that by default you can push the RCS chat feature to more Android fans. The downside, of course, is that Google Messages looks and feels like the Google Material Theme app instead of the Samsung One UI app. In other words, it doesn’t feel like a “native” app.

To remedy this, Google has been testing the redesign of the messaging app. This seems to be heavily influenced by Samsung’s One UI. In an interview, Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer said the redesign was intended to make Google messages feel like they belong to One UI.

As discovered by XDA Developers and Redditors, this redesign is being rolled out even more widely to Galaxy S21 owners outside the United States this week. The most obvious tweaks are on the home page, which uses the One UI signature header, to keep all conversations within the reach of your thumb. The header simply says “Message” and shows the number of unread conversations.

Image: XDA

Image: u / _Cat_12345

Other tweaks are a bit confusing, such as the bold white accent color in dark mode, as opposed to the gray used on other phones. You’ll also notice that the conversation list is on the card and supports both One UI and Google themes.

This is arguably the most obvious example of Google violating its own design language within the app and favoring another Android OEM design. Google apps, usually installed on Android smartphones, look much the same across devices, making and making Pixel-specific adjustments. Here, Google made a direct effort to make Google Messages look like a One UI app.

That said, Google Duo on the Galaxy phone has additional features like AR emoji, so it’s not unprecedented to introduce exclusive features into the Samsung version of the app. So far, Samsung has not shared plans for Google Messages to become the default app for Galaxy phones in the United States.

