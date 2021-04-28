Sony’s PlayStation Network is back online. But what happened?





RJ Earrings, Tech Times April 27, 2021 9:04 pm

Millions of Sony PlayStation fans have been greeted with error codes that prevent access to online features. So what happened?

Eventually, the Sony PlayStation Network went offline temporarily, but the server is backed up, GameRadar reports. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users received error code WS-373989-0 every time they tried cross-platform online play for more than an hour.

GFinityEsports reports that when users began complaining about connectivity issues on social media, the issue began to surface around 5 pm Eastern Standard Time. Most of the reports were about the WS-373989-0 error code mentioned above. This code is a direct issue on Sony’s side, so the player can’t do anything.

During the outage, gamers could not access pages such as Account Management, PlayStation Now, Games and Social, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, and even PlayStation Video. This made launching games and apps much harder than expected, and many PS4 and PS5 gamers (even those who actually use the handheld PS Vita) couldn’t play.

Also, the problem seemed to be global, as reported on the official Twitter account of Ask PlayStation. He claimed that different users across Europe had the same problem.

What exactly happened?

According to Verge, Sony was able to regain its online connection around 6:55 pm Eastern Standard Time. So far, all connectivity issues have been resolved and online services are backed up and running. But what exactly caused this in the first place?

In fact, nothing is said about why Sony’s PlayStation Network went down. Sony has so far refused to comment on the situation, except to provide up-to-date information on the status of the fix while the network is down. This may be due to a hardware problem. This is not impossible even for multi-billion dollar companies that maintain state-of-the-art server infrastructure.

But it wasn’t a hardware issue, but this has already happened for some time. It was software. And longtime Sony PlayStation fans are familiar with it: the so-called PSN hack of 2011.

Between April 17th and 19th, so-called “unauthorized persons” were able to obtain personal data of about 77 million PSN users. The result was a week’s (much longer) outage, which was considered one of the biggest security breaches in history, according to The Guardian’s report.

As a result of the cyberattack, Sony had to pay a US $ 15 million settlement to qualified gamers. In addition to the financial benefits, PSN users were also offered free games, themes, and a 3-month PlayStation Plus subscription (for users who aren’t yet subscribers).

Will this happen again?

This Sony PlayStation Network outage is just one of many issues that has plagued PS fans over the years. But it was a big pain in my neck. This isn’t just a bug that affected the PlayStation 2020 wrap-up feature last year. It can affect people whose personal information is stored on Sony servers. We hope that additional security measures will be implemented along with hardware-specific fixes to prevent this from happening in the future.

