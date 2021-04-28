Google and Apple are the world’s largest privacy regulators – POLITICO





Move, privacy watchdog. Apple and Google are cracking down on the Internet.

It’s a claim that may make a lot of howls. But by deploying privacy-focused updates to major mobile software, these two technology giants are changing their online tracking practices in weeks rather than years of regulation on both sides of the Atlantic. I’m doing a lot to.

Take apple. On Monday, the iPhone maker released the long-awaited upgrade. This will cause external developers to ask users if they want to collect data. Otherwise, these third-party groups were out of luck.

The impact on Facebook chiefs and other data-intensive players is expected to be large enough for the company to report its revenue impact from this quarter. In contrast, the threat of penalties under European privacy standards, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, does not prompt such a warning, despite the huge fine threats incorporated into the European Data Protection Regulation. ..

Google’s renewal is expected to be completed by early next year.

The deployment of new advertising ping systems will also reduce the ability of third parties to vacuum people’s data in many of the search giant’s online service suites. It is marketed as a privacy-enhancing feature and has a significant impact on the ad tracking business. Google is currently facing antitrust proceedings filed by Texas rivals over renewals, and last week European competitor Margrethe Vestager was changed as part of a broader competitive investigation.

The impact of these tweaks and the oversized reactions they prompted underscores that these two companies dominating the global smartphone operations market exceed the data of billions of people around the world. I am.

Are Google and Apple simply accumulating more power by eliminating competitors for their data? Rivals and critics certainly think so. The two companies say the overhaul aims to give people more control over their online profiles.

Joris van Hoboken, a scholar at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, says Apple is currently working to make these moves more stringent, but still makes a big profit by creating an ecosystem that violates privacy overall. And I think you are. He pointed out the company’s software development kit, which allows game developers to perform detailed profiling of user efforts that benefit the company itself.

Who will benefit?

Privacy campaigners complain that future changes to Google will unfairly scale in favor of the company. The data-intensive practices of the search giant itself, including the collection of information related to billions of daily search queries, are largely unaffected by pending data protection reviews.

Apple is also facing a number of antitrust and privacy complaints, including reports from German advertisers and publishers filed on April 26. No entry to others. Both companies have denied those accusations.

Luciano Floridi, director of the Institute for Digital Ethics, University of Oxford, said: “Who is the engine and who is driving it? The engine is the company, but it is the driving that needs to be rebalanced.”

Still, Google and Apple’s privacy revamps are filling the void left by data protection regulators.

In Europe, where drastic privacy rules came online three years ago next month, enforcement of Silicon Valley’s largest name is sporadic and hesitant despite years of research. Privacy experts emphasize that many of the data practices that existed before the block rules were upgraded in 2018 are still alive and kicking.

With many of these companies now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, where regulators are tasked with enforcing the new rules, has issued only one fine of 450,000 to Twitter. More penalties are expected over the next 12 months, including a potential 50 million tax on Facebook’s WhatApp.

In the United States, federal data protection legislation remains a distant outlook in the ongoing political struggle at Capitol Hill. In states like Washington and Virginia, Amazon and Microsoft support some recent professional business legislation, and critics say they rarely change tracking practices.

“Scary situation”

In frustration, both Apple and Google claim to provide what users want.

People don’t want to be tracked, David Temkin, director of product management for Google’s advertising privacy and trust and overseeing the renewal of the search giant, told POLITICO. They do not want to share their activities on the web with sites they are not directly related to. Over time, this has led to a significant loss of trust.

To address that shortfall, Google is experimenting with unique technologies that replace individual tracking of users. Instead, the search engine cohort of associative learning (FloC) classifies large numbers of people into anonymized groups based on their online behavior. Advertisers can use these cohorts to target people online.

Asked if such a move meant that Big Tech was leading the path to privacy, one of Europe’s most outspoken privacy regulators didn’t buy it.

Johannes Caspar, Hamburg’s privacy regulator, said he oversees data protection issues for most US tech companies in Germany. “They have no democratic legitimacy, nor do they have the main standards of public power or investigative power of regulators.”

“This is a horrifying situation because Big Tech can make basic rights decisions,” he added.

Want to analyze further from POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is a premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to trade, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro gives you the real-time intelligence, deep insights and disruptive scoops you need to stay one step ahead. Email [email protected] Request a free trial.

