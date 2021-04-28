Knock on Chile’s innovation door





Growing up in Chile, where her family owned a minimarket, Rocio Fonseca, SM 14, was taught to expect a life restricted by the family’s social class. In the early days of the profession, when she first went to college with her family, she often encountered cultural barriers to her country’s traditional business environment. The potential boss wanted to know who her parents were or expected her to attend a flashy school. I didn’t fit my profile, she says. I was outlier.

Frustrated, she decided that the solution was to go abroad. She spends her time at MIT as a Sloan Fellows studying sustainable business on her land at the Chilean economic development agency CORFO, which is leading the responsibility for changing the business culture she struggled with. I admit that I helped. Coming from a non-traditional background, she says she was able to see where Chile’s economy could grow and grow.

Traditionalists are still asking about her educational background (and I’m glad to say she’s gone to MIT now), but she’s giving her new position as Secretary-General of CORFO’s Innova Chile division to their world. Not used to fit in. Instead, she is trying to build what she calls a parallel path to Chile’s success. It is open to people of all classes. One of her favorite parts of her job is to introduce talented tech entrepreneurs and innovators to each other. Her department conducts training sessions on a wide range of topics, including networking etiquette, prototyping skills, and export protocols. Her organization is so respected that it’s easy to knock on the door and connect people, she says.

Innovation can create better jobs for everyone by moving Chile from a mining economy focused on mining and agriculture to a better one for an increasingly climate-changing world, Fonseka said. believe. To that end, she manages the largest annual grant of $ 40 million in Latin America for companies that work as innovative and sustainable entrepreneurs. That money is especially important because Chilean start-ups have little access to domestic venture capital. You need to be very profitable from the beginning, she says.

Since 2010, Innova Chile has supported more than 5,000 companies and has recently focused on cutting-edge technology for food production and distribution. Grant recipients will be provided with emulsions to improve shelf life for national fruits and vegetables, plant-based proteins to diversify food supplies, and phage technology to reduce the need for ranch antibiotics. Includes manufacturing companies. It’s not just about profits, but about its positive social and environmental impacts, says Fonseca.

