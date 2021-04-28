A woman charged with abusing a maid and causing permanent eye damage





Singapore A Singaporean woman was charged on Wednesday (April 28) with abusing Indonesian maids, including permanent loss of sight.

Apart from the four assault charges given to Umm Krusum Ali, a 42-year-old housewife was charged with 10 charges under the Foreign Worker Employment Act, nine of which were the same maid, Sugiem.・ Because I didn’t pay Samad Ramida. Most of last year.

According to her charge sheet, Ummi’s most serious alleged assault voluntarily inflicted severe wounds on Sugiem by hitting and hitting her eyes with various objects, including hangers, and helpers were permanent. I was deprived of my eyesight.

Ummi is said to have done this in his Pasir Ris Drive apartment from April to September last year.

In the same apartment, Ummi is said to have hit Sugiem’s ​​face and ears from February to April last year, repeatedly pressed hot iron against his right forearm in October last year, and repeatedly hit his face from June to July last year. .. All three alleged crimes consist of voluntary injuries.

Ummi also recognizes that she needs such attention, but by failing to provide her with timely and appropriate medical care and treatment on six occasions, Sugiyem Was charged with abusing.

Finally, Ummi was charged with not paying Sugiyem a monthly salary of $ 670 in a timely manner within seven days of the last day of the nine-month salary period.

The case was postponed to give Sugiem time to recover from recent surgery to get the latest information on her condition, with an additional charge.

I was asked for the bail below

Ummi, who appeared to be unrepresented, asked to lower his bail because he had two children to take care of and did not have enough money.

Umi’s Baylor is her husband, technician, and doesn’t have enough money, she said.

The story continues

However, district judge Terence Tay maintained Ummi’s bail at $ 20,000. The case will be referred to in court again on June 9.

Voluntary serious injuries result in imprisonment of up to 10 years and / or fines or caning. Voluntary injuries can result in imprisonment of up to 3 years and / or a fine of up to $ 5,000. If convicted as an employer who hurt a maid under her employment, Ummi’s punishment could be up to doubled.

