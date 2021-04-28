If you have an Android app, don’t run Google Ads | Dan Fabrich | April 2021





If Google determines that you have clicked on your own ad, Google may permanently ban your Android app.

If you are running Google AdMob / AdSense ads and have an Android app that interests you, immediately remove Google Ads and switch to another ad vendor.

If Google decides to ban the use of AdMob / AdSense, it may also ban the use of Android apps from the Google Play store. This happens in DroidScript and can happen to you as well.

Android death ray. Don’t let you do this. Source: pixabay

Google AdSense is a product that Google pays you to run banner ads on your website. AdMob is a product that pays to place ads on mobile apps.

With AdSense / AdMob, Google pays when a user clicks on an ad. If you click on your own ad, it clicks on a scam. Google can ban people from AdSense by claiming click fraud without sharing evidence with those who ban it.

When my company, Choice of Games, started with AdSense in 2010, I wrote extensively about it.

Google doesn’t tell you why you banned the use of AdSense / AdMob. (Honestly, it makes sense for them not to share evidence because they don’t want people to know how to detect click fraud.)

As a result, if you are banned from using AdSense, there is no effective way to appeal or fix the problem. Sure, they have an appeal process, but what are you supposed to write on an appeal when the accusation against you is secret? !! All you can say is that I didn’t do it. And it never works. I’ve never heard of anyone who has successfully appealed.

Over the weekend, a team working on the DroidScript app announced that Google has decided to permanently remove the DroidScript Android app based on allegations of click fraud.

Google first disabled the DroidScripts AdSense account.

AdExchange account is disabled due to invalid traffic

You may want to know more about the problems that have been detected. We were unable to provide the publisher with information about a particular account activity as this information could be used to circumvent our proprietary detection system.

A week later, Google also yanked the DroidScript Android app.

After a recent review, the DroidScript JavaScript Mobile Coding IDE has been removed from Google Play.Public status: Pause

The app has been suspended and deleted due to a policy violation. Reason for violation APK: 206 AdFraud App violates AdFraud policy.

It’s a pity that it’s banned from AdSense / AdMob, but it’s still viable. You can switch between ad vendors or completely switch your business model. However, banning the entire Android app cannot survive.

The DroidScript team lost seven years of customers (premium subscribers) in one fell swoop. Currently, there is nothing you can do with DroidScript. Those customers are gone. They attempted an appeal and received an autoresponder refusal. The end of the DroidScript line.

Ironically, this would never have happened if DroidScript was running Facebook ads, Twitter (MoPub) ads, Tapjoy ads, or someone else’s ads.

Let’s take the tragedy of DroidScripts as a lesson for all of us. If you have an Android app, don’t run Google Ads.

