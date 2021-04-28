California’s Dream: California remains the capital of technology, despite the departure of some companies





San Jose, CA-What do tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook have in common? They all come from California.

While the industry is intensifying competition with some companies leaving for other states, experts say that the assets California must provide to technology will keep it as the capital of technology. I will.

“The story of modern California is one of the risk takers,” said Sam Liccardo, mayor of San Jose. “It was a pioneer who tried not to try anyone else. Technology was here in Silicon Valley, and in fact the breadbasket across California. Google, Apple, Facebook, fast-growing , A rapidly growing Cisco and new company. “

One of those new companies is based in Southern California.

Galola sharing is a way for neighbors to share homemade or homemade foods and share them with their neighbors.

The founder says he helped California make his company a success.

“You don’t have to be part of a startup mate anymore,” said Galola CEO and founder Ryan Xavier. “California is a little bigger. They’re trying to open up all the incredible resources here. Our website not only lets people meet other people, but at less cost. Provided a way to put food on the table I think California was the right place for that. There’s something very ideal for what we’re doing and it’s taking advantage of that California dream. I think it’s something. Everyone in California wants to do something wider. People can achieve their career goals for every opportunity, for their potential for success. Go here for. “

“We have attracted people from all over the world and around the world who want to be very successful in the venture capital industry. These are the centers of innovation in the world. We make it the center of innovation. We’re trying to protect it, “said Jim Wonderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council. “I never think I’ve lost the distinction of being a world leader in innovation, but I think the current situation is much more competitive.”

In December alone, Silicon Valley lost Hewlett Packard Enterprises, which relocated its headquarters to Houston. Oracle was one of many Bay Area companies that moved out of state in 2020. Elon Musk said he would move from California to Texas because “California takes innovators for granted.”

But experts believe that not everything has collapsed for California technology.

“The story of tech escape is probably a bit overrated and, in a sense, underestimated,” said Likert. “It’s overrated because I talked to the tech leader telling me every day. It’s underestimated in the sense that this has been going on for some time. For the past 20 years, Intel has been in Oregon more than California We have hired far more residents. “

As far as the solution is concerned, experts say California needs to do that. That way, tech companies can hire staff and keep them here so that innovative people can stay in the golden state.

“Housing is a really big feature of this,” said Wunderman. “It’s very expensive for businesses to attract and retain talent here, especially because the median housing is very high compared to other parts of the country. Google and Facebook are good examples, Apple, They put a lot of resources from them The Treasury is put into affordable homes, which means they’re actually like putting money in their mouths, but we I don’t know if I’ve seen it in other parts of the country. We’re problem solvers. At the end of the day, we feel very positive to get over this. For example, I wonder if many people who might have gone to Texas at some point are still on their way home. “

“The big threat to the future of our state is not that millionaires could move to other states or that the industry chooses to grow around the world,” said Likert. .. “The big threat to California is that innovative people don’t start the next great idea here in California’s garage. Silicon Valley and California continue to be where technology comes from. Create more affordable prices. There’s a lot we have to do to do it. People from all over the world can come from all over the world to come up with the next great idea, work, work hard and make California’s dreams come true. “

