Data protection in the cloud, Microsoft 365 and above





Challenges for Connected Workplace

The organization has left no problems adopting collaboration services. Collaboration services have increased usage by up to 600% due to New Normal. According to McAfee’s Cloud Adoption & Risk Report, Microsoft reports cloud service growth of 775%. As the adoption of cloud services increased, so did the threats targeting cloud services that focused on collaboration services such as Microsoft 365. Most of the security risks of cloud computing are related to the security of cloud data. Lack of data visibility, limited control of data, or data theft in the cloud reverts most problems to data located in the cloud.

Cloud Data Risk Key Factors

1. Personal apps connected to the enterprise cloud

The use of personal applications on corporate devices is widespread. Most of these personal apps are vulnerable and endanger sensitive data in combination with various malware attacks on cloud services that exploit user trust. For example, it’s common for users to use two Microsoft OneDrive applications, one for personal and one for enterprise. It’s very likely that you’ll be uploading sensitive enterprise data files to your personal OneDrive.

2. Enterprise cloud apps published to third parties

Data exposure increases as companies start using cloud applications with external agencies. The enterprise security team provides third-party vendors with a very privileged role in cloud applications. Violations can occur after data has left the cloud and moved to a vendor agency system. A security concern is the loss of control and visibility of sensitive data when it leaves the enterprise.

Security teams need to focus on how to reduce third-party data exposure in cloud environments and beyond.

3. Access control setting error

External parties are mostly unmanaged and use their devices to access enterprise files and folders without using anti-malware technology. Uploading malicious files to folders can pose a huge data security risk.

Microsoft 365 allows users to collaborate with outside parties across organizational boundaries in applications such as Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. Users can share files or folders. This gives you access to all the files in folders and subfolders, as well as new files created in those folders. IT security groups need to control access and monitor the actions taken on these files and folders.

Data-centric approach

Keeping track of your data as it travels within your enterprise, in the cloud, and beyond is a hassle. Enterprises need to be confident that sensitive data is protected regardless of whether it passes through the cloud or third-party systems. The data-centric security approach is the only option to embed security controls in the data itself while it is being stored, transferred, and while the data you are working on has stopped tracking the data. Solid data-centric security approaches to the cloud include:

Reduced data access and footprint: Users are often assigned unnecessary privileged access, increasing the risk of data breaches. It’s important to assign the appropriate permissions to prevent users from exposing or stealing your data. You can also prevent data misuse by simply reducing or deleting the data stored in your cloud account. Data detection and classification: Assign DLP / CASB policies to detect sensitive data such as credit card data (PCI), customer data, personal information (PII), or other data according to company policy. The standard blocking feature of the DLP / CASB system ensures that sensitive information is contained. However, blocking the data hinders collaboration and makes the data useless. Data encryption and embedding security controls in data: An encryption and rights management system integrated with CASB systems and cloud services automatically encrypts data and is detected on endpoints, email, and the cloud. You can add access and usage controls to your data. Data is protected before you leave the company, so employees can collaborate and continue working safely.

Data-centric security only option

The number one reason to adopt a data-centric security solution in the cloud is to regain control of your data. Security controls move or reside with sensitive data, regardless of device, OS, or platform. Integrated with the rights management solution, Microsoft 365 provides automatic protection as soon as a document is uploaded to a Microsoft Teams channel or SharePoint Online. Users do not have to worry about manually protecting documents or deciding which security policy to apply. By attaching usage controls to sensitive emails and documents, users can confidently collaborate in the cloud.

