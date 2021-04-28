It doesn’t matter if many of us are dissatisfied with Google. You can’t stop printing billions of dollars. The Register





Google’s parent company Alphabet generated $ 55.3 billion in the first three months of 2021, up 34% from the year-ago quarter. This exceeded expectations of financial analysts and raised the company’s stock in today’s after-hours trading.

First-quarter net income more than doubled, increasing from $ 6.8 billion a year ago to $ 17.9 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $ 26.29.

On average, Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue and EPS along the $ 51.68 billion and $ 15.88 lines, respectively. Alphabet’s earnings beat was added to the stock price by about 4.5% when the earnings report was released. This move was probably magnified by the announcement of a $ 50 billion share buyback plan.

In a statement, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Last year, people used Google search and many online services to get information, connect and entertain. “. [PDF] on Tuesday. “We have continued to focus on providing reliable services to help people around the world. Our cloud services, large and small, have helped accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. I am. “

Google Cloud managed revenue of $ 4.05 billion, up 45% year-over-year, with losses in the first quarter of 2020 shrinking from $ 1.7 billion to $ 974 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, expressed satisfaction with Google Cloud, citing quarterly results as an example of “both GCP strengths and opportunities.” [Google Cloud Platform] And workspace [formerly G Suite].. “

Labor observers accuse Google of illegally dismissing staff in a union-killing push because Dr. Timnitgebull, a leader in AI ethics, was pushed out.

YouTube ads delivered $ 6.01 billion, up 50% from $ 4.04 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, Google Ads generated $ 44.68 billion, up one-third from $ 33.75 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Traffic acquisition costs in the first quarter of 2021 increased from $ 7.97 billion to $ 9.7 billion. one year ago.

Alphabet’s “Other Bet” category, including the health business Verily and RoboTaxi Experiment Waymo, lost $ 1.15 billion in revenue of $ 198 million.

Alphabet also reminded us that by recalculating the lifespan of our servers and network equipment, we would increase our net earnings by $ 650 million, or nearly $ 1 per share. In January, the company adjusted the service life of its servers from 3 to 4 years and the service life of certain network equipment from 3 to 5 years. This accounting revision also reduced quarterly depreciation costs by $ 835 million.

Asked about Google’s cloud business at the company’s investor conference call, Polat said he’s moved to the cloud business, despite some improvements in profit margins during the quarter (such as recalculating device life). He said he plans to continue investing.

“Operating losses and operating income not only benefit from scaling over time, but at this point we continue to focus on investing in building an organization for long-term performance.” She says.

Pichai at the conference call struck a darker tone than expected from his congratulatory canned remarks.

“After a tough year, people in some parts of the world are beginning to rebuild their lives, businesses, and communities,” he said. “But the recovery is far from uniform around the world, as the tragic scenes of countries like India and Brazil remind us.”

Still, Alphabet plans to invest in people and office space in anticipation of a more favorable post-pandemic economic climate. “By 2021, we plan to invest more than $ 7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States alone, creating at least 10,000 new full-time jobs,” Pichai said.

JavaScript developers left in the dark after DroidScript software was shut down by Google on alleged ad fraud Read more

Pichai emphasized the continued role that Alphabet and Google will play in supporting public health authorities and “providing credible information” to improve pandemics. He has been chased by multiple antitrust proceedings around the world and has endeavored to cast Alphabet and Google as an ally rather than an enemy who fends off the challenges of lawmakers.

“Four major themes continue to guide us for the rest of 2021,” Pichai said. “First, we build and deliver the most useful products and services. Second, we continue to earn the trust of our users by investing in high-quality information and keeping our users safe and private. To reopen our office, and build sustainable value for our own business and our partners. ”

