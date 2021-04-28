The May 2021 free game list for Sony PlayStation Plus has been leaked.Allegedly includes Godfall and Battlefield V





RJ Pierce, Tech Times April 28, 2021, 12:04 AM

Sony PlayStation Plus offers free games. Given that free games are fairly common, it’s not surprising in nature. But what excites gamers is that it’s rumored to come with this May version of the PS Plus.

GameRant got information from an industry insider named Sheshal Ed. ShpeshalEd states in a May 2021 Sony PlayStation Plus article that it offers a fairly compelling AAA title. Apparently, Ed’s sources have named some PS5 games, as well as things like Battlefield V and Godfall.

With just a few days left this month, Sony is very close to launching its PS Plus free game lineup in May. What this means is that anything in this article may be inaccurate. Bring a grain of salt to your friend.

What kind of games do you have?

Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Plus free game lineup is, frankly, incredible. In addition to Battlefield V and Godfall, VR-supported Star Wars squadrons, NieR: Automata, Grand Theft Auto V, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, and the only non-AAA game on the list, according to Forbes reports. There is also Stranded Deep.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is Godfall. Godfall, the launch title for Sony PlayStation 5, which allows co-op or solo play, was released just a few months ago in November. Currently, it is not common for relatively new launch titles to be distributed for free. But given how critics and fans mixed it up, they can’t compete with things like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or The Last of Us Part II in terms of sales. This means that its inclusion actually makes sense in some way.

Everyone else is pretty familiar with some of the AAA games on the list. But here’s the disco erythium that should be exciting. According to ComicBook.com, the acclaimed classic-looking isometric RPG, released in 2019, scored an impressive 91 points in Metacritic. Obviously, Elysium and Godfall will be the protagonists of the list, according to Shpeshal Ed.

Moving on to the only non-AAA title on the list right now, Stranded Deep is a survival game where players live the digital version of Tom Hanks’ classic flick Castaway. However, according to the Steam page, Stranded Deep is still an early access game. Early Access games have a lot of bugs and unfinished content, so it doesn’t make much sense to include them in the Sony PlayStation Plus May lineup. Imagine a technical problem with a console port.

May 2021 Sony PlayStation Plus: Glitter of Hope

All of the games included here have not yet been confirmed to be in the lineup. But it’s always good to get some new games before summer comes. Because gamers have something to overcome them until new releases (or information about them) come out. It’s all still going to be seen in the next few days.

