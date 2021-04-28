Dr. contempt mistakenly returns a single contraction





Last year, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm received a very strict ban from Twitch to prevent streamers from appearing on the site. Tensions between Dr Disrespect and the platform remain high, but streamers have been banned and Twitch viewers haven’t seen him since. Streamer briefly appeared on Twitch on April 26th, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the incident wasn’t his fault. A commercial for Mountain Dew Game Fuel was aired during the Code Red Warzone event. This isn’t surprising as Mountain Dew sponsors the event, but the commercial featured Dr Disrespect prominently. Viewers quickly noticed an unintended split screen in chat.

In a statement to Dexelt, BoomTV representatives revealed that commercial choices were unintentional.

“That was an honest mistake,” a spokesman told Dexelt. “We actively contacted Twitch to let them know about the mistake.”

The incident highlights how strange the situation remains between Dr Disrespect and Twitch. Streamers were one of the platform’s biggest rising stars before being inadvertently banned in June last year without giving a reason to viewers or the general public. Dr. Disrespect even claimed that no reason for the dismissal was given, but hinted that it could be a matter of his salary. Some have theorized that it may have something to do with the controversial statement that Streamer made about the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not been confirmed. Immediately after the ban, Streamer seemed to indicate that he could take legal action, but it is unclear why.

Since then, Dr. Disrespect has found a new home on YouTube, where he looks happy. Streamers continue to find success as well as sponsorship opportunities. However, fans who want some sort of closure regarding their departure from Twitch will have to keep waiting as the card doesn’t seem to be answered immediately. At least the fans had the opportunity to see him re-appear on the platform, but given the fact that it was clearly an accident, it seems unlikely that this will happen again soon.

Did you attend the Code Red Warzone event? Are you surprised to see a streamer appear during a commercial break? Let us know in the comments or let us know what you think directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp. You can talk about everything about the game.

[H/T: Dexerto]

