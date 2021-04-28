“No Apple Glass”: New patent points out the possibility of displaying 3D AR / VR images on a flat screen





The new Apple patent seems to explore the possibility of displaying 3D images on a flat screen without the involvement of Apple Glass. This time, you may see the same rendering on your iPhone.

There is no guarantee that this patent will occur in the future, but Apple will take a short walk on what this proposal can generally bring. In the meantime, please let us know the details of this patent.

Split screen drive of electronic device display

(Photo: Photo by Jess Bailey Designs of Pexels)

Since this time, Apple has another puzzle to throw for the user. This patent is now named “Split Screen Drive for Electronic Display”.

Imagine if you want to bring a 3D image to your current device.It’s impossible because it’s not programmed for such a particular service

What we can expect is AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) media that can flash in front of you. Catch does not rely on high-end headsets such as Apple Glass.

Read also: Apple’s new patent: iPhone design borrows a 3D build of the Mac Pro-a glimpse of its contents

According to Apple, the invention can be difficult for them, as the main subject is a regular tablet or smartphone that houses the content. The Cupertino Giants also consider brightness offsets, motion blur, and other visible artifacts that may appear offensive to the user.

In addition, it is not easy to synchronize both separate images, as the user has limited visibility into what the device sees when it takes over the system.

This mainly indicates that Apple Glass needs to hold the proper screen position in front of you. AppleInsider reported.

This is very different from previous patents that focused on generating long-range selfies, but it doesn’t allow the device to determine the direction you’re looking at.

For example, if you have an iPhone in your hand, you don’t know if you’re looking in a particular direction. However, Apple has already used it in its line-of-sight system before.

In addition, this patent does not inform the user’s appearance on the screen. In addition, it does not address how users hold devices to activate 3D content.

This patent emphasizes the ability of the screen to create AR / VR video in front of the user.

How do 3D effects work for patents?

Think of the screen as the display we saw in the movie. The same is true for this Apple patent.

Users can remind them of 3D images as long as they can split the image with their eyes. It’s not yet clear how to do it properly, but it does show how the two different images look on the screen.

There are also display pixels in the form of arrays that appear on the display itself. For placement, they are organized into columns and rows. On the other hand, the group of pixels is manipulated by the display in order from top to bottom.

When the generated image is split on the screen, systematic brightness offsets can occur in the left and right parts of the display.

“This can be especially problematic if a backlit strobe or pulse is implemented to reduce motion blur,” Apple explained.

Related article: Apple patented AR technology that transforms any surface into a touch screen

This article is owned by TechTimes

Joseph Henry Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos