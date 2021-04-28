Vivo V21, V21 5G, Vivo V21e released with 64MP triple rear camera





Vivohas unveiled its midrange V21 series smartphones in Malaysia on Tuesday. There are three phones in this series, including the Vivo V21, V215G and V21e.

Details regarding the global debut of Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e have not yet been revealed. India will see the model on April 29th.

Both the Vivo V215G and Vivo V21 come with MediaTek Dimensity 800 USoC. In contrast, the Vivo V21e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Vivo V21 Series Smartphone Prices:

The vanilla model Vivo V21 smartphone costs MYR1,599 (about Rs 29,000), and the Vivo V21e costs MYR1,299 (about Rs 23,600).

Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e are currently available for pre-order in Malaysia. Mobile phones will go on sale from May 4th.

According to the report, the Vivo V215G and Vivo V21 have three color options, including Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle, and the Vivo V21e has diamond flare and Roman Black color options.

Specifications for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, and Vivo V21e:

Vivo V21, V21 5G, and v21e support dual SIM (nano). Both the V21 and V215G have similar specifications, but the V21e has several different specifications.

The three phones feature a 6.44-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The V21 and V215G displays have a resolution of 1,080 x 2,404 pixels, while the V21e has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1.

The three Vivo V21 series phones feature a triple rear camera system that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter. There is a 44 megapixel selfie sensor on the front of the three phones.

The Vivo V215G and Vivo V21 camera settings come with dual LED flash for OIS support and self-camera, but the Vivo V21e does not.

The front and rear cameras of mobile phones can take split screen shots.

Both the V21 and V215G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 Uchipset and are paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The V21e, on the other hand, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset combined with 8GB of RAM.

The three smartphones are backed up by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

