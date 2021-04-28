Asus ZenFone 8 will be released on May 12th for sports hole punch cutouts for Selfie cameras





The Asus ZenFone 8 will be available on May 12th and will feature a display with a perforated hole for selfie cameras in the upper left corner. A teaser by a Taiwanese company has been confirmed. There have been reports from multiple quarters that there are multiple smartphone models in the ZenFone 8 series. However, the latest development does not provide information about the other models in the series. Past leaks have suggested that Asus may launch the ZenFone 8 Mini and ZenFone 8 Flip separately from the vanilla ZenFone 8.

A tweet posted by Asus on April 27 also makes fun of the phone providing smooth performance. This can be a hint for a display with a high refresh rate, or a powerful SoC inside. The Tweet will animate an overview of the next call and show a hole punch cutout. This suggests that the Vanilla ZenFone 8 does not come with a flip camera for selfies like its predecessor, the Asus ZenFone 7.

When it comes to displays, previous reports have stated that the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini will be available on a 5.92-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. Vanilla models may also get a high refresh rate display.

Asus confirmed that the release date was May 12th and set up a microsite for the launch event to display a countdown timer.

As for what’s inside, the series phones are reported to have up to 16GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, suggesting smooth performance. In fact, Asus sells mobile phones with high performance and compact size. Asus may livestream events on social media channels.

Asus hasn’t disclosed the number or name of ZenFone 8 series smartphones, but past leaks suggest that there are multiple smartphones in the series. Reportedly, the Asus ROG Phone 5 kernel source code and firmware has references to three smartphones codenamed SAKE, PICASSO, and VODKA, suggesting multiple ZenFone 8 smartphone models.

This week, Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, will dive into all of Apple iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos