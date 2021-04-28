Development of 10 Earth Weeks, a good precursor to climate technology





By the time President Joe Biden officially announced Thursday on Earth Day, the new US commitment to halve emissions over the next nine years was one of the worst secrets in the climate change community.

In addition, the President of the United States closely links the new nationally determined contributions of the Americas, a 50-52% reduction target from the 2005 baseline in line with the terms of the Paris Agreement, fair job creation and money-making opportunities. That wasn’t surprising either. In his opening remarks at the Virtual Two-Day Climate Summit, Biden said, “Countries that are now taking decisive action to create future industries will enjoy the economic benefits of the upcoming clean energy boom. Will be. “

More than 40 world leaders attended last week’s event, representing countries that need cooperation to keep global warming below 2 ° C by 2050, including Brazil’s President Jail Borsonaro. Both the person and a close ally participated. Xi Jinping Jintao of China. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, the Biden administration’s high-level mantra that the transition to clean energy was associated with unprecedented economic opportunities was well disrupted by virtual visits from a wide range of individuals representing the private sector. Among them is Bill Gates, a millionaire philanthropist and venture capitalist. City’s new CEO, Jane Fraser. Oliver Bäte, CEO of insurance giant Allianz. Marcie Frost, CEO of CalPERS, the largest pension fund in the United States.

“Some people think that facing climate change, creating jobs and achieving economic inclusion are at odds,” Fraser said in a statement. “But we believe that only when these agendas work together will we succeed in addressing global challenges. Climate change resolution must be driving force and economic prosperity.”

In a statement on the second day of the summit, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm estimated that the transition to clean energy would generate $ 23 trillion by 2030 and assigned a number to that opportunity. Potential “moonshot” related to hydrogen, carbon capture solutions and energy Storage and dealing with industrial emissions pays particular attention to government. “We need a way of thinking to overcome resistance to change,” she said.

Concerns about environmental justice were deliberately focused during the process, and organizations such as Grid Alternative and Navajo Power were in the limelight. Some of the strongest comments came from entrepreneur Nthabiseng Mosia, co-founder of the West African energy company Easy Solar. “Progress doesn’t have to be recklessly unjustified,” she said, urging world leaders to challenge the status quo.

What drives us in the right direction when it comes to accelerating innovation? In countless announcements for Earth Day last week, there were introductions, declarations, or restarts of programs aimed at accelerating breakthrough technologies and climate solutions. Here’s a complete list of what the White House is proposing, and here are 10 developments from last week as well as from a bunch of Biden that are particularly noteworthy:

Money where people are integrating Net Zero funding plans. More than 40 banks, including BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and more than 40 trillion dollars in declared funding for clean energy, sustainable development initiatives, climate solutions, etc., have joined the new Net Zero Banking Alliance. Is part of. This means that we have set science-based goals for all Net Zero funding declarations made over the past year and promised to disclose progress on a regular basis.

Climate is at the forefront of US financial institutions. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has pledged to make one-third of all new investments “climate-related” by fiscal year 2023. Millennium Challenge Corporation will also allocate at least 50% of its program funding to climate-related investments. Next 5 years.

There are new economic indicators that value nature. The United Nations has officially endorsed the concept of “gross ecosystem products” that quantify how nature contributes to economic activity and human well-being. That method that helps to calculate the potential benefits associated with ecosystem recovery. GEP is part of the United Nations Environmental Economic Accounting System.

Introducing the Net Zero Producer Forum. The new group includes countries that account for 40% of the world’s oil and gas production, including the United States, Canada, Norway, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The aim is to drive the development of methane reduction solutions, circulating carbon approaches, and carbon capture and storage technologies.

Now you can learn more about Alphabets’ latest moonshot. The so-called Global Power System Conversion (G-PST) Consortium, which the United States has just joined, focuses on improving grid reliability, resoring, and security. Audrey Zibelman, who leads the new X Moonshot on grid reliability at Alphabet, was involved in its creation.

Bill Gates talked about restarting mission innovation. The Obama-era program screamed from millionaire groundbreaking supporters and for good reason. Over the next four years, including advances in power generation, it has been “revitalized” with four times the clean energy-related funding and funding centered on carbon dioxide removal and green hydrogen technology.

This year, we raised $ 1 billion in reforestation funding. Trees are a favorite climate solution for very practical reasons. The United States has formed alliances with the United Kingdom and Norway to create the Reef Union, which reduces emissions by accelerating forest finance. There are already nearly 12 corporate participants, including Airbnb, Amazon, Bayer, Boston Consulting Group, GlaxoSmithKline, McKinsey & Co., Nestle, Salesforce and Unilever.

The United States is embarking on a reduction in the shipping industry (and aviation). The State is officially participating in work by the International Maritime Organization aimed at achieving net zero emissions from international shipping by 2050. We are also working on advances in next-generation sustainable aviation fuels and other climate technologies. One of the beneficiaries: The Ascent the Aviation Sustainability Center includes 16 reputable research universities and 60 private sectors such as Boeing, Airbus and major international airlines.

Agriculture is not left behind. The United States and the United Arab Emirates are jointly leading an agricultural innovation mission for climate change. This mission focuses on national level research and development and support for applied innovation in the private sector. Details will be announced at the United Nations Food Summit in September.

Neither is the core. Based on the Trump era program, the Biden Department of State has announced the Fundamental Infrastructure (FIRST) for the responsible use of small modular reactor technology to support advanced reactor technology. Given that nuclear power remains the second lowest carbon source after hydropower, the field continues to receive attention.

The Biden White House isn’t just hedging its bets by expanding extensively. The world needs major innovations across all sectors to approach keeping temperature rises at 1.5 ° C. This analysis by the New York Times shows the need for clean energy and significant reductions in industrial emissions, and a major shift in transport and restoration of many ecosystems to achieve this.

“Not just a single technology is the answer, as every sector needs innovation to respond to this moment,” Biden said towards the end of the summit. It’s definitely a good omen for the entrepreneurial spirit of climate technology.

