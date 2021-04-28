Warning to NVIDIA GPU users: Update drivers or become vulnerable to hacking





RJ Pierce, Tech Times April 28, 2021

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you need to read this. Currently, Windows 10 PCs can be extremely vulnerable to cyber attacks.

According to a report from The Express UK, five individual security issues have been discovered with NVIDIA’s recent GPU drivers. These can duck your computer against attacks such as denial of service and arbitrary code execution. That means you can lose valuable personal data (and you have to pay to get them back) or you can take your computer offline.

However, the biggest threat to all of them is the CVE-2021-1074 bug, which NVIDIA itself considers to be a “severe flaw”. If left unchecked on the system, a bug could allow a hacker to install malware. However, only if you have access to your local system.

Another bug, CVE-2021-1075, contains a kernel mode layer issue. According to computer security experts, Tom’s Guide reports that system information could be leaked and hackers could lock out of their PC.

Some details

ThreatPost, a cybersecurity-focused website, details all the vulnerabilities found in the post. And if you read the explanation, they are frankly very worried. Apart from the main threats, we also list eight threats that can cause data breaches / tampering and at least denial of service. NVIDIA has addressed this in a website post and states that it is continuously working to resolve such bugs in the driver.

It’s most vulnerable to anyone who sticks to older graphics drivers for some reason (that is, certain games and working applications have better performance with older drivers). The solution is simple. Please upgrade your graphics driver immediately. But don’t do the old-fashioned way (that is, download through the GeForce experience). You need to get the driver from the NVIDIA driver download page.

How terrible can a cyber attack be?

Easy answer: Really, really bad. To make matters worse, experienced hackers can even hide malware attacks with seemingly harmless features on Windows 10 computers. Computer security is really that grumpy.

We’ve seen billion-dollar companies and organizations lose a lot of money and business in a single hack. For example, the 2011 PSN outage forced Sony to pay a US $ 15 million settlement to 77 million users whose personal data was stolen. This was one of the biggest cybersecurity blunders in recent memory. This means that if a hacker can break into a large corporate server, it can easily break into a personal device.

And if they do, it’s like a feeding frenzy for vultures. When a computer is compromised, criminals can take whatever they find on your computer and then make money. Suppose they receive your credit card details and use it in your own name. In just a few days, they can put together an insane bill that everyone will be financially undermined. And that’s the only way they can use your data.

So if your NVIDIA GPU driver is still out of date, update it to love everything holy.

