Vivo announces midrange 44MP front camera with optical stabilizer 5G smartphone V21





(Photo: Vivo’s official Facebook page) Vivo V21 has excellent camera specifications with the latest 5G for faster processing and streaming.

Vivo recently announced two new midrange smartphones that sell for just $ 410. It’s relatively cheaper than any 5G cell phone on the market.

Vivo, part of the conglomerate BBK Electronics with OnePlus and OPPO, recently announced two new midrange terminals, the vivo V21 and V215G, which boast a 44-megapixel front camera with 5G and optical stabilizers.

What kind of functions does V21 have?

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V | 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.44 inches

Resolution and refresh rate: 90 Hz

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP / 64 MP

Selfie camera: 44 MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

According to the company’s official website, the Vivo V21 and V215G have a similar design to the Vivo V20 2021 announced by the end of last year, with a frameless front and a drop-type notch and rear that houses the front camera. Partly made of glass, there is a rectangular camera module on the surface of the upper left corner of the phone.

Both terminals are said to have a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor already included in previous releases such as the S9 model. It also has an 8-core chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, as in Gadgets Now.

In its photographic prowess, which is considered one of the most popular features by the public, both devices are equipped with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64 MP main sensor with an optical stabilizer and an 8 MP sensor. It has been reported that the ultra wide angle and sensor 2MP macro.

One of the highlights of both smartphones is the selfie camera with a camera sensor. 44 megapixels with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The battery life of both devices is 33W fast charging with a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to reach the end of the day without having to carry it around.

As you can see, the only difference between these two terminals is that the vivo V212 5G has a 5G connection and the vivo V21 is only compatible with 4G networks.

Availability and pricing of V1 and V2 smartphones

Please note that the Vivo V21 and vivo V21 5G are available in three colors: Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue and Arctic White, and models without 5G will be available by May 5th. At a change price worth $ 400.

For V21 5G, smartphone makers have not yet disclosed availability and price data, but it is one of the most anticipated releases for Chinese mobile phone makers.

