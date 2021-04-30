What to do if you find a lost AirTag





AirTag is Apple’s accessory for tracking personally important items such as keys and bags. But what if you find an AirTag that belongs to someone else with an item that someone has lost or misplaced?

AirTag contains a small Bluetooth radio that sends to a nearby iPhone, allowing AirTag owners to see the last location found on the map. Assuming someone has an iPhone or other device on the FindMy network nearby, AirTag owners should be able to find it and find out where the lost item is.

AirTag will automatically start making sounds after a few days outside the owner’s range. This can help someone find it in their lost belongings, as they will hear a chirp.

What if I find an item with an AirTag attached?

If you want to help return the lost item to the owner, the best option is to place the AirTag near your iPhone or Android smartphone and have the white side of the plastic facing you. This is because AirTag contains an NFC chip that can be read by the latest smartphones.

AirTag’s NFC takes you to a web page. This page contains information about AirTag, such as your serial number. If the AirTag owner puts the tag in lost mode, they can provide a phone number and message. This contact information will be displayed on your web page when AirTag is scanned so you can contact us.

What does “AirTag Found Moving With You” mean?

If you see the AirTag Found Moving With You notification on your iPhone or iPad, it means that AirTag is moving with you nearby. This may be due to the owner being nearby or the item you are renting being tagged.

You can work with alerts to disable these notifications for this tag and choose to suspend safety alerts for a day. If a tag is associated with someone in your family (that is, in the same family sharing group as you), you can permanently disable the safety alert for that tag.

If you’re worried that someone is using tags to track you fraudulently, you can remove the AirTag battery to prevent it from sending its location over the FindMy network. .. If necessary, your local law enforcement agency can contact Apple to find out who AirTag is registered with.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos