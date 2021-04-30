Asus Zenfone 8 Mini may be smaller than iPhone 12





Android offers far more products in the area of ​​premium smartphones than Apple. Still, for those looking for a more compact device, the options will soon diminish. Asus aims to change that with the next Zenfone 8 Mini.

On May 12, the Asus Zenfone 8 series will be announced, making at least two devices in the family regular and mini. Compact Android smartphones are an endangered species, and in the last few years only a handful of devices have passed the bill. Asus seems to want to make a small flagship and probably get an iPhone 12.

Based on the information received by DealNTech, the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will have a 5.92 inch screen. It’s smaller than the iPhone 12’s 6.1-inch, but slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Mini’s 5.4-inch display. The stadium’s aspect ratio is expected to be 20: 9, making it one of the smallest and narrowest Android smartphones these days.

(Image credit: DealNTech)

Other specifications from the leak include up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This suggests that Asus is actually adopting the Zenfone 8 Mini as a full-fledged powerhouse rather than a sidekick. The battery capacity is 4,000mAh, which supports 30W fast charging.

One of the main reasons Android OEMs avoided making compact smartphones is that it’s difficult to provide good battery life with these devices. Not only do batteries need to be physically small, but even Qualcomm’s high-end chipsets such as the Snapdragon 888 are known to consume particularly power. We still don’t know how Asus is tackling this issue.

Another teaser revealed that the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini’s display has a punchhole display instead of the series’ iconic flipping camera, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Other expected additions include dual cameras, Android 11, and, of course, the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

