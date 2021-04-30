What I learned as a product manager at Google | Lucy Inn April 2021





Not as agile as a tl; dr startup, but Google’s scale, strong culture, and great people make it an ideal place to learn the essentials of product management, with millions / billions of users around the world. It offers a great opportunity to create a product. ..

I’ve been a Google Health Product Manager (PM) for the past two years and have launched health features in Search and Maps (such as those features that help users find telemedicine options in Search). I’m leaving Google to pursue startup opportunities (more coming here). I loved the time I spent on Google, so it was a bittersweet moment, so I decided to look back on what I learned as Google.

Everyone interviewed at Google will be evaluated for their Google-ness. This includes being ambitious, humble, and doing the right thing. The majority of Google employees I’ve met are not only smart, but also very nice and kind (all employees who can offer cash peer bonuses multiple times a quarter are also helpful: P). It’s a pleasure to work here. Google companies do everything they can to make their work environment as safe and comfortable as possible (for example, money to buy food and accessories, a lot of work time flexibility, and visitation hours. It doesn’t really matter). A particularly large part of culture is the blame aspect. This allows people to safely take risks, and in the event of a problem, the team can hold a transparent retrospective and implement useful processes to prevent future mistakes. Will be transformed. Note: Impostor Syndrome is true here. I always felt very lucky, but desperately unqualified to be surrounded by smarter and better people I could learn a lot. For example, my manager was the CEO of a Series B startup before coming to Google. There are many examples of former CXOs like this.

Google is a company that makes more than $ 180 billion in revenue. The drawbacks of doing something that is harmful to Golden Goose (advertising, searching, maps, etc.) are enormous. Therefore, a very extensive process is in place to rigorously check / limit potential user harm, production flaws and PR risks. This process can take months, so PMs have to wait patiently. As a result, things take a long time on Google. This is the same as any other large company, and I think Google is likely to be more agile than other companies of that size. These processes are important to the user experience, whether it keeps the search experience fast or meticulously maintains user privacy in accordance with various state and country level regulations.

How to own and launch millions of products: Google’s PM (good or bad) acts as a link between dozens of features (eng, ux, bd, legal, etc.) and your own product roadmap. .. Perform cross-functional processes to define product vision / roadmap, conduct user research, design with scalable and thoughtful UI, engineering production to support billions of pings, pitching and signing A marketing campaign where you’ve learned every aspect of your partner, national craft, and more. Especially fulfilling was a project in the early days of COVID when the team launched features to help users find telemedicine options. This was a great learning opportunity. At Google, everything is Google scale and it’s pretty cool. How to set higher standards, or how to pivot the team to a new one: My team was great on Google. From time to time, I found it bad / unqualified to ask for additional analysis from data science or another revision in the UI. However, working with the best people means that this kind of dialogue brings about product expansion / benefits / trade-offs, and often thoughtful discussions about better products. I will. My product director felt that there should be more options for this feature for vulnerable users of Medicare and Medicaid, so it was discontinued. As a result, our team came up with a solution in 24 hours, and extra consideration made the product much better in the long run. In addition, I witnessed PMs ruthlessly pivoting and quitting what they were doing if they felt something wasn’t working. This is the opposite of what we’ve seen in other companies where some volatile initiatives are too big to fail. New Roadmap Opportunities: PM is always working on a thousand directions where the product roadmap can go. It can be overwhelming, and it is PM’s job to rigorously evaluate and prioritize each of these options. PM proposes new ideas for a long-term roadmap, collects resources x functionally, meaningfully evaluates user value and idea feasibility, launches product requirements documentation, and daily You need to roll the ball as you perform your job. Product Responsibility for the day :). Some of my most exciting colleagues have always worked throughout Google’s organization, reading the latest peer-reviewed literature and consulting with experts to understand new ways in which the product can be extended. Indicators, indicators, how to focus on indicators: If you can’t measure, don’t build it. It’s a little exaggerated, but only a little. Go one step further at the start of your project to define metrics and gain consistency from your team / leadership. If you find it difficult to measure an indicator, encourage your team to build additional capabilities to measure it, if you can afford it. Measure not only pure volume, but also proper volume. The engineering director stopped the launch because the existing metric infrastructure wasn’t detailed enough to effectively measure the impact of the product and there was a shortage of sales. As a result, I partnered with the data science and clinical teams to design a new set of impact indicators. How to motivate your team: Google is a distraction. There are lots of interesting teams doing great things. In order to keep teams and leadership focused and involved, we need to balance presenting a futuristic yet achievable vision. Don’t forget to talk about the big five-year finals in line with the plan and next year’s quarterly milestones. We will continue to convey this vision to team members on every occasion, more formally at least quarterly. I can’t fully convey my vision. How to expand your product org: See how a huge PM org for search and maps works. We were also able to see the birth of several new health-specific teams within Google that started with just a handful of PMs and grew to dozens of people. At each stage of growth, we saw a great example of how leadership can provide guidance, attract more support / managers, and implement new processes to keep your organization running smoothly.





