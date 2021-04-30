Innovative technology that promotes age estimation technology as the latest member of AVPA





Innovative Technology Ltd has officially become the latest member of the Japan Internet Providers Association (AVPA). AVPA was founded to raise awareness about several new age verification and age estimation tools that have appeared in the last few years, especially those that replace manual checks with automatic age verification.

As part of that, Innovative Technology has developed ICU, an intelligent identification edge solution that uses facial recognition to identify someone’s age and identity. The platform is for retailers and is built so that only people of legal age can access age-restricted products.

AVPA is dedicated to developing age verification criteria and is working closely with regulators to help them understand the sector, said Andrew O Brien, ICU Product Manager. .. They are fighting for an open and competitive market for AV services that are subject to auditing and certification based on standards. This is very supportive of us and we look forward to working with associations and fellow members over the next few months.

AVPA is looking forward to the input of innovative technologies to achieve this goal, as it believes that independent age verification will bring significant benefits to consumers, businesses and society, adds AVPA’s Iain Corby. I did.

Yoti and Experian are some of AVPA’s most notable members, and Yoti in particular is a major proponent of self-service age verification options in physical and digital retail environments. The company’s AgeScan system can reliably determine if someone is 25 or older, but Yoti is currently working to improve accuracy with children. In that regard, Yoti states that age estimation technology can help protect people’s privacy by providing a way for consumers to prove their age without disclosing other personal information. I will.

April 29, 2021 by Eric Weiss

