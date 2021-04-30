The Last of Us Part 3 has already been outlined, but will you see the light of day?





According to the author, the third installment of the acclaimed zombie adventure game seems to have already been planned. But do we get the chance to see it happen?

Neil Druckmann, creative director of the Last of Us series, has confirmed that the third plan has already been outlined, but even he doesn’t know if it will actually happen (yes, hope so). Although).

According to IGN, Dragman was talking to the ScriptApart podcast when he made the following comment:

“I don’t know how much I want to reveal … [co-writer Halley Gross] And I wrote an overview of the story, but we haven’t created it, but hopefully one day we can see the light of day exploring a bit of what will happen after this game. Please take a closer look.

Why are you wondering about the test run in Chapter 3 of the acclaimed video game series? Apparently, it’s just a matter of time, money, and resource commitment from the studio Naughty Dog. This can mean that the plot leaves a sparkle in the eyes of the creator.

However, Naughty Dog may be stalling about Part 3, but is currently chasing many other opportunities in the zombie franchise. The first game was reportedly restarted, especially on the PS5, with visuals and gameplay updated to match the output of Sony’s most powerful consoles.

What’s more, the concept has become HBO’s television series, starring The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal, and Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey is renowned as a young woman who must overcome danger to reach her goals.

Whether or not Part 3 was created, you certainly haven’t heard the end of The Last of Us.

