Microsoft cuts revenue from PC game developers and competes with Epic and Steam





Microsoft is following in the footsteps of Google and Apple as it plans to reduce cuts from independent PC video game developers. According to a Microsoft statement via the New York Times, the price cut will take place in August.

Development takes place at a considerable time.

Apple and Google’s revenue shares have been criticized since last year. Apple is fighting a proceeding filed by Epic Games in 2020. It claims that iOS developers have abused their advantage in the mobile app market.

The latter can sustain 88% of their revenue after Microsoft implements a price cut for game developers. It has increased by 12% from before.

Microsoft Helps Game Developers

According to Matt Booty, head of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, the move is part of Microsoft’s “commitment to empower all PC game creators,” according to an official Xbox blog post.

Booty also acknowledges that “game developers are at the heart of delivering great games to players.” He wanted them to succeed when they stayed on their platform.

It can be of great benefit to the Microsoft Store as it can enhance the appeal of prominent independent game developers from competitors such as Steam and Epic.

Steam still charges game developers up to 30%, while Epic charges 12%.

Microsoft as the leading gaming platform

“We want to be competitive in the market,” said Sarabond, vice president of the gaming ecosystem at Microsoft, according to The New York Times.

Bond added that Microsoft’s goal is to be the number one platform for games.

Apart from lowering prices, Microsoft also plans to renovate its stores. This includes additional options for collaborative games and social tools similar to Epic and Steam.

Epic vs. Apple Trial

Microsoft’s announcement comes at an interesting time, a few days before the Epic and Apple trials. It will take place directly on May 3rd as it is important to both companies.

This started when Apple launched Fortnite from the App Store last August. After Epic tried to avoid the charge by letting the player pay the purchase price directly.

The trial was a form of retaliation from parts of Epic after Apple kicked out Fortnite.

Google also removed “Fornite” from the store for the same reason and filed another proceeding.

Apple also claimed that Epic used the proceedings to draw attention to “Fornite.” The decrease in the number of monthly users of the app should have increased.

Apple has since cut prices for small developers from 30% to 15%, according to the New York Times. Google continued with the same cuts.

It’s cheaper than other giant gaming platforms, which is an advantage for Microsoft.

