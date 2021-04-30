Apple AirTag: 7 tips to help you master Apple’s tile-like trackers





Will you ever lose anything?

Apple recently announced new hardware, from colorful iMacs to faster iPad Pro models. But perhaps the biggest announcement was AirTag, the smallest device long seen by iPhone makers.

AirTag trackers like Apple’s new Tile can connect to almost anything you own and use Apple’s Find My network to track lost items.

AirTag pre-orders will begin arriving today on the same day that new accessories hit the shelves (how to buy AirTag: If you’ve just picked up one or four AirTags, here are seven tips and tricks you’ve found so far after nearly a week of testing.

Initial setup is easy

If you set up a pair of AirPods ($ 150 on Walmart), you are already an AirTag setup pro. If not, don’t feel stressed. It’s incredibly easy.

After removing the AirTag from the box, remove the plastic film and pull out the tab that prevents the battery from powering the tag. Unlock your iPhone and place the tag a few inches away from your phone.

An alert will appear on your iPhone telling you that there is a new AirTag nearby, and your phone will guide you through the rest of the setup process. See the guide for more information on the setup process.

Finding an AirTag nearby is a fun and interactive experience.

How to find AirTag near Sarah Tew / CNET

If you leave your keychain or backpack at home and have an AirTag, you can easily track down lost items.

Open the “Find” app, select the “Items” tab, and tap the tag you want to search for. Slide the panel from the bottom to the top of the screen[検索]Tap the button.

The iPhone either connects to a nearby AirTag or tells you to keep moving while looking for an AirTag signal. As you approach the tag, your smartphone will display the estimated distance and direction. If you have an iPhone 11 or later, your phone will use the tag’s UWB signal to indicate the exact location of the tag within a few inches. If you don’t have a UWB-enabled iPhone, your phone will use a Bluetooth Low Energy connection to point you in the right direction.

At the bottom of the screen is a speaker button that forces the tag to play a sound that helps you find the tag.

Please enable lost mode as soon as possible.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET What to do if you lose your AirTag

If you completely lose a bag or key with an AirTag, such as in a shopping center, the process of finding it is a little different. The first thing to do is enable AirTag’s lost mode. To do this, open the “Find” app and[アイテム]Tap the tab, select the lost tag, and slide the panel up from the bottom of the screen until you see the option to enable lost mode.

[有効にする]Tap to read the information contained on the next screen,[続行]Choose. On the next screen, enter the phone number that the person who found the lost AirTag can contact,[次へ]Tap. On the next screen,[見つかったときに通知]Turn on to see if the tag was found by another Apple device,[アクティブ化]Tap.

If you don’t mark the item as lost, no one who finds and scans AirTag knows how to contact you. Do not skip this step.

Apple’s FindMy network anonymously crowdsources the location of FindMy-enabled devices such as AirTags. With nearly a billion iPhones in use today, it’s okay to keep track of tag locations at any time.[通知]If you turn on the option, the next time your Apple device connects to the tag, you’ll get an alert telling you where the tag is.

If you find a lost tag, you can scan it using NFC even if you have an Android phone.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET What to do if you find a lost AirTag

I’ve talked about what to do if you lose an item with an AirTag attached, but what if you find someone else’s item with an AirTag attached? Whether you have an iPhone or Android, you can return lost items to the owner by scanning AirTag as if you were making a mobile payment.

In other words, hold the tag on the back of your phone and have its NFC scanner read the NFC chip inside the AirTag. An alert will pop up on your phone that contains a Safari link (or a Chrome link for Android users). When you open it, you can see if the owner has marked the item as lost and the phone number you can contact.

You can rename your AirTag with just a few taps.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET How to rename AirTag

During initial setup, you will be prompted to give your AirTag a name. All pre-filled names already have emojis selected, but you don’t get stuck in the list of options. Open the Find My app on your iPhone[アイテム]Go to the tab and rename the tag. Select the AirTag you want to edit and swipe up on the card at the bottom of the screen.

At the bottom of the screen[タグの名前変更]There is a button. Tap. Select one of the supplemented names or enter a custom name. You also have the option to use emoji as an icon placed on the map.

You can change the owner of AirTag if you want.

Remove AirTag from Sarah Tew / CNET Apple ID

Apple has designed AirTags to link to a single Apple ID, and there is currently no way to share tags with other members of the Family Sharing group. This means that if you set a tag to use with your partner’s car key, that tag will be associated with your Apple ID instead of your partner’s ID, so if the tag is lost or manipulated, your partner will not be able to track it. At all-you will have to do it for them.

To fix this, you need to remove AirTag from your account so that you can pair it with your account.

Open the Find app, select the Items tab, tap the tag you want to delete, and swipe up on the drawer at the bottom of the screen. At the bottom[アイテムの削除]After the[削除]There is a button labeled. AirTag beeps to let you know that it has been removed and is ready for another user to set up.

Press the silver cap to turn it on and remove the battery.

How to replace the Sarah Tew / CNET AirTag battery

You don’t have to charge your AirTag or throw it away when the battery runs out. Instead, you can replace the battery within 30 seconds after using it daily for about a year (the duration of each AirTag according to Apple).

When the battery is low, your iPhone should start receiving alerts at least one month before it actually runs out. That way, you have plenty of time to prepare.

AirTag uses CR2032 batteries and can be found almost anywhere you sell batteries.

Replace the battery by pushing in and twisting the silver back (the side with the Apple logo). Rotate about 1/4 to the left. Remove the old battery and place the new battery in the AirTag housing with the positive “+” side up.

Push it in and rotate it 1/4 to the right to return it to its original position. You may need to tweak it a bit to get it neatly arranged. AirTag makes a sound to let you know that it’s turned on again.

