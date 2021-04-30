How to track link clicks in Google Analytics 4





If you’re a marketer, you’re definitely asking yourself, “How do I track link clicks in Google Analytics?”

Tracking clicks can help your audience understand where to go from one page to another. You will also be notified of the links you are interested in, the CTA you are clicking on, and more.

The new Google Analytics 4 automatically tracks link clicks. This is great because previous versions of Google Analytics couldn’t do that automatically. Previously you had to set up custom event tracking, which can be confusing.

But we are here to help. If you haven’t set up Google Analytics 4 yet and don’t know how to start tracking link clicks, keep reading.

How to track link clicks in Google Analytics Add Google Analytics 4 properties to your site.[GA4プロパティを表示]Click.[データストリーム]Click. Click on your site. Set custom link clicks. 1. Add the Google Analytics 4 property to your site.

Google Analytics 4 can track links automatically. GA4 was released in October 2020, but the site will not automatically switch to GA4. You need to set it.

To do this, at the bottom left of the Google Analytics home page[管理者]Click. Then make sure the appropriate account is selected.[プロパティ]The GA4 Setup Assistant appears in the column. Run the process (it takes about a minute) and[プロパティの作成]Click.

This is all done and GA4 is set up.

2.[GA4プロパティを表示する]Click.

When the GA4 settings are complete,[GA4プロパティを表示する]You will be able to click. This will give you all the information about your property you need.

We encourage you to explore and see what’s new in GA4 before you continue.

3.[データストリーム]Click.

I checked and set the GA4 property, so in the left column[データストリーム]Click.

This will give you more information about what GA4 is tracking on your site.

4. Click on the site.

Finally, just click on the site to see the enhanced measurements. It turns on automatically.

This feature automatically tracks events such as page views, scrolling, outbound link clicks, site searches, video engagements, and file downloads.

To view this information, there is an area on the GA home page called “Events” where you can see clicks on outbound links.

Looking at the enhanced measurements, we see:

5. Set up custom link clicks.

You have now officially set up specific link tracking in the future. This feature helps you track many events, but you may want to specifically track clicks on a particular link. In this case, you need to set up a custom link click.

This can be done via Google Tag Manager. If you don’t have an account yet, create an account for your site and connect to GA4 Properties.

Watch the following video to learn more about editing events in GA4.

Basically, you need to create a trigger to distinguish between the custom link you want to track and the pageviews and outbound clicks that the Advanced Measurements track.

Go to Google Tag Manager and add a new trigger. Next, you need to connect this trigger to event tracking.

Watch this video to learn how to set up Google Tag Manager using GA4 properties.

This is all great when converting your current analytics account to GA4, but from now on we will only track these link clicks. Not retroactive.

Now let’s talk about how to track Google Analytics click events when you’re not using GA4.

How to track clicks in older versions of Google Analytics

If you are not using GA4, you will need to use Google Tag Manager. There is a detailed guide to help you navigate Tag Manager, as it can be confusing.

Without GA4, the process is the same as setting up a custom event. Google Analytics didn’t have the ability to automatically track link clicks prior to GA4.

I’m currently using it, but I’m not using GA4 and may want to track those links.

All right. You can read the detailed guide, watch the video in step 5, and see how to set up custom link click tracking using Google Tag Manager.

The settings may seem confusing, but there are many Google resources to help you set up your custom event tracking. And it’s worth it. Knowing where your customers are clicking and being able to associate a particular number of clicks from one blog post to another is invaluable information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

