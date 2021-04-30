YouTube TV removed from Roku channel store in Google contract dispute





YouTube TV has been removed from Roku’s channel store because Roku and YouTube TV’s parent, Google, were unable to sign a distribution deal in the wake of tech giants making anti-competitive demands.

Importance: These spats occur regularly between pay TV providers and linear TV networks. But in the digital era, this is one of the rare times consumers are removing major streaming networks from the platform’s channel store due to the collapse of negotiations.

Details: This channel will continue to be available to existing YouTube TV customers, but will not be available to new users who want to download the app from Roku’s channel store.

Roku makes the app available to existing users so that customers don’t get involved in tedious negotiations.

Earlier this week, Roku informed its customers that YouTube TV could be forcibly removed from the platform if it couldn’t agree on a distribution agreement with Google. In particular, the dispute between Google and Roku does not exceed financial terms.

Roku said Google has made a request, including a request for incentives for YouTube TV and YouTube apps. Specifically, the platform quoted four requests from Google that it considered anti-competitive, such as manipulating consumer search results and asking Roku not to allow access to data. .. Available to other companies. Roku also argued that Google sought to leverage the power of the YouTube app to increase consumer costs and force Roku to accept hardware requirements to act in a discriminatory way against Roku.

Smart: Roku and Google are competing in many ways, including smart TV hardware devices, smart TV operating systems, and smart TV content, as Axios pointed out earlier.

The contract of carriage between the two companies expired on Friday morning. From now on, new YouTube TV subscriptions will not be available on Roku’s channel store until an agreement is reached.

What they are saying: “I’m disappointed that Google has allowed the agreement on YouTube TV to expire,” Roku said at a news conference. “Roku isn’t asking Google for an additional $ 1 monetary consideration to update YouTube TV.”

In response to Roku’s first allegation a few days ago, a YouTube TV spokeswoman said, “Unfortunately, Roku often uses this type of tactic in negotiations. I was disappointed in choosing to make a claim without it. “

Next Step: Roku states that it continues to promise to reach a sincere agreement with Google.

