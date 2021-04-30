Two Edmonton Technology Companies Recognized for Environmental Innovation





Two Edmonton companies have impressed mining industry leaders around the world and won two of the top three awards in recent clean technology contests.

2S Water and Copperstone Technologies were ranked 1st and 3rd respectively in the Mining Clean Tech Challenge on April 22nd.

Of the 56 teams that applied, 12 were selected to effectively present the technology to a global panel of mining experts and investors.

Anthea Sargeaunt, CEO of 2S Water, said winning the contest was an “incredible honor.”

In an interview with CBC Edmonton’s Radio Active on Wednesday, she said, “With this verification from a major mining company, it’s very important to us now that what we’re doing is important to them. There is. “

Radio Active7: 332 Edmonton technology companies are internationally recognized by the mining industry.

The CEOs of 2S Water and Copperstone Technologies will tell you how their technology can make the mining industry more environmentally friendly. 7:33 Find metal in mining water

2S Water has spent the last three years researching and developing sensors that detect metals in water.

Sensors can work in multiple industries, including urban sewage and oil and gas.

The company’s products are similar to black boxes and connect to pipes. Water flows and data comes out in real time.

“This allows us to regulate the process and ensure that the water is actually safe and clean before it passes through the water treatment and enters the environment,” says Sargeaunt.

Anthea Sargeaunt showcases 2S Water sensors. (Anthea Sargeaunt)

Detecting metals in water is important to the mining industry, as metals can cause delamination and corrosion of machines, Sargeaunt said. It can also lead to environmental fines, loss of revenue and site closures. Canadian coal mining company Teck Coal was recently fined $ 60 million for polluting rivers in British Columbia. In that case, the waste stone was leaching selenium and calcite into the water.

Mining companies typically test water by sending samples to the lab, but it can take 72 hours to 10 days to receive the results. Sensors can speed up the process and save time and money.

Robot takes a pond of Tailings

Founded in 2014 by three graduate students at the University of Alberta, Copperstone Technologies is building robots for investigating dangerous locations.

Like 2S Water, the company’s technology has multiple uses. In the context of the mining industry, robots can traverse a waste area called the Tailing Pond, which can be dangerous for humans to navigate.

CEO Craig Milne said the company’s amphibious robots can easily move between different types of terrain all year round. They can also carry heavy loads.

More active surveillance will help prevent environmental disasters such as the 2014 Mount Polley mine tailing spill in British Columbia, according to Milne.

Copperstone Technologies’ HELIX 25 robot can carry 25 kilograms, float on water and traverse mud and snowy terrain. (Craig Milne) Canadian “outperform” competition

The Colorado Clean Tech Industries Association holds an annual contest. Before the pandemic, it was held in Denver.

Helen El Mallakh, CCIA Secretary-General, said Edmonton’s enterprise impressed the judges by presenting a cost-effective product with a wide range of uses and great growth potential.

Canadian companies swept the podium this year, with Richmond, British Columbia-based Ideon Technologies taking second place.

“It’s becoming more and more common to see Canadian companies really outperform many other companies,” said El Marak.

Both Edmonton CEOs said this perception led to follow-up meetings with people they met during competition and business opportunities.

