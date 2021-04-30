YouTube is testing timestamped comments linked to specific parts of the video





The feature displays time-stamped comments on the video timeline, similar to the SoundCloud system.

You either like or hate them, but YouTube comments stay here. YouTube is currently testing a new feature that displays time-stamped comments on specific parts of a video.

YouTube has announced this new addition on the YouTube Help website. The company has been experimenting with some features at the time of writing, but the most notable feature is called “testing new timed comments.”

The description of this experiment is as follows:

I’m currently testing a new feature that allows you to view comments at the exact moment you’re watching in the video. This experiment is available for small groups in some videos. Based on your feedback, consider expanding this more widely. To see if you’re participating in the experiment, go to the comments section on iOS or Android[並べ替え]Tap the button[タイムベータ]Choose.

But wait a minute. Does YouTube already have this system? If you’ve bravely confronted the courage of the comment section of a YouTube video, you’ve probably seen someone linking a video timestamp to a comment. You can then click or tap these timestamps to jump to that part of the video.

The key to this new feature is not the time-stamped comments themselves. That’s how those comments look. When you see that particular moment, instead of sitting at the bottom of the video, comments automatically pop up along the bottom of the video.

If you’ve listened to songs on SoundCloud, you may already be familiar with this system. SoundCloud allows you to comment on specific parts of a song. These comments will automatically pop up on the track as you listen to the song.

So if you don’t like YouTube comments, it can be very difficult to avoid right away. However, this feature is still being tested and is currently only used on Android and iOS. We hope that as features are released, we will be able to adjust how these comments are displayed.

If you want to know what people are saying at every point in YouTube video, you can easily do that with the Video Sharing website. If not … Expect the option to turn off the feature again.

Fortunately, YouTube knows that the comments section can be a bit rough. That’s why I recently started alerting users to look at P and Q when commenting on a video.

Image Credit: AIexVector / Shutterstock.com

YouTube will notify you to comment in honor

As part of a move to improve platform comments, YouTube calls on you to revisit potentially offensive comments.

