Galaxy Buds 2 could be launched in June as Samsung’s cheapest true wireless earphones





Samsung’s next pair of true wireless (TWS) earphones, probably called the Galaxy Buds 2, could arrive as the cheapest to date. The new wearable device will reportedly be launched in June of this year, taking over the original Galaxy Buds announced in early 2019. The pair two years ago now sells for less than $ 100, and Samsung seems to be targeting that price range for future offerings.

This budget-friendly price tag means that the new TWS earphones will discontinue many premium features. Most notably, there is a lack of active noise canceling (ANC). Well, even the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds + both lack ANC. However, recent Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro offer ANC. Of course, it costs money.

Still, if you commute to work on a regular basis, ANC can be a big problem. However, Samsung probably knows the target audience for the Galaxy Buds 2 and designs it accordingly.

Going forward, the Galaxy Buds 2 may also lack Buds Pro’s immersive 360 ​​audio. But it’s not that surprising. The new buds are reportedly the same as the Galaxy Buds + in terms of design. But Samsung can offer a slightly larger case with the new model.

The larger case indicates only one thing: the larger battery. Samsung’s TWS earphones already offer excellent battery durability. Therefore, the larger the battery, the better it should be. Again, this suggests a product designed for a specific target audience.

Galaxy Buds 2 may be available in June

According to a recent report, the Galaxy Buds 2 may hit the market as early as June 2021. The source does not elaborate on the launch date, but states that the device is already under development. It will reportedly be available in a “wide range of pastel colors”. This gives the new bud a “punchy look”. Perhaps the codename for “Berry” has something to do with this.

please remember. Last month’s APK decomposition of Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app revealed that the company internally calls the Galaxy Buds 2 a “berry.” At that time, no other noteworthy information was revealed. However, recent reports show the new Galaxy earphones more clearly. However, these are unconfirmed claims and it is advisable to take them with a little salt.

Samsung’s TWS earphone lineup currently consists of four models: Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro. When the Galaxy Buds 2 arrives, the company may phase out the original Galaxy Buds. It’s unclear at this point how Samsung will price the new model.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos