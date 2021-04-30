Does Google Answer Open Plan Office Questions?Inflatable wall





Google is redesigning its office for the post-pandemic world, and the New York Times has a big report full of photos and videos outlining the company’s plans. But if I have to summarize the tech giant’s approach in two words, I choose and design. Google has ambitious plans to rock the office, but some of them look unnecessarily complex.

As the Times point out, Silicon Valley office standards have long been open plans, with designers and developers working side-by-side in the name of voluntary collaboration. (Although this is often an excuse to reduce costs by stuffing as many workers as possible into expensive real estate.) However, in a cautious COVID-aware culture, neither stuffing nor cubicles can reduce it. At least 6 feet of it.

In other words, the concerns from David Radcliffe, Google’s Vice President of Real Estate and Work Services, Times:

In the current office configuration, Google states that only one of the three desks can be used to keep people 6 feet apart. Radcliffe said 6 feet remains an important threshold for the next pandemic and the annual flu.

Psychologically, employees wouldn’t want to sit in long rows of desks, and Google might need to densify blank offices such as furniture and plants, he said. The company essentially unleashes the years of open office planning theory that prevailed in Silicon Valley, packing more workers into smaller spaces and depriving them of privacy to improve collaboration.

Meaningful! However, Google’s approach to implementing these changes in Mountain View offices is a complex issue. Here are some of the methods mentioned:

Instead of desk or conference room rows, Google uses team pods that include: [c]To temporarily split hair, desks, whiteboards, and storage unit open-plan desks with casters that can be moved to different placements and possibly repositioned in hours, the company has installed a wall of rotatable inflatable robots. I’m testing. Blast like a bounce house.

[A] A fabric-based overhead air duct system that is zippered and can be moved over the weekend for a variety of seating arrangements. To accommodate remote workers in the conference, the new semi-circular campfire conference room alternates seats for physically present people and features a screen for callers. I will. More outdoor work and meeting space with tables and chairs in the outdoor tent. To simplify the hot desk, Google tests workstations that remember user settings and adjusts the monitor’s local temperature, height, and tilt based on a worker card swipe. You can also display a family photo on the display to express its cubicle. You can attach an optional leaf-shaped partition called a petal to your desk to eliminate glare. Office chairs with built-in speakers in the headrests play white noise and mute nearby audio. Inflatable robot wall in motion.Image: Case Clifford of The New York Times

Again, some of these are great. Who doesn’t want more outdoor space in offices and conference rooms that more welcome remote workers? But focusing on modularity and adaptability seems like a disaster recipe. With the combination of inflatable privacy shields, fabric air ducts, dynamic hot desks, clip-on desk partitions, and relocatable desks and storage, it sounds like employees need to build their office from scratch every day.

Indeed, some of these solutions are trying to solve the problems that exist in the first place for open-plan offices. If you work in your own room, you don’t need the speakers to blow white noise on your head or use removable partitions to reduce glare.

I’m sure the Times is playing some of these more bizarre elements, and it doesn’t seem to be known to Google employees for the difficulties they face. (Play a song on a violin of the right size to close the company’s free massage room.) But it’s a bit confusing to have to create such a complex solution in the first place. Maybe an old-fashioned office (with proper ventilation) might be the answer? Especially when there are many people who work from home and do not need to deal with many employees.

I may be alone with this, but I’ve always been pretty fantasizing about my own real, honest, wall and door office. It was before the true pandemic and would be true after the pandemic. Ironically, it only forced me to work remotely, which meant that I created a decent workspace in my home for the first time. If I could get the same in the office.

